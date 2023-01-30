IND-WU19:69/3 (14.0) | Live Cricket Score | IND-WU19 vs ENG-WU19 | icc women u-19 t20 wc 2023





Grace Scrives C 4 12 0 0 33.33 c Gongadi Trisha b Archana Devi 4 FROM! CAPTURED! Archana Devigoes BANG,BANG and it’s all smiles for India Women Under-19. It is thrown up, on off. Grace Scrivens dances down the court, reaches the pitch of the ball and drops it to the floor. Though Grace Scriven can’t get a good connection with it. The ball doesn’t get enough distance as she imagined. Gongadi Trisha attacks from afar and takes a sharp catch diving forward. England Women under 19 are in trouble here. 16/3 75% DotBall

25% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Freedom hope 2 0 0 0 c&b Titas Sadhu 0.4 FROM! IN THE AIR AND AWAY! Titas Sadhustrikes and India Women Under-19 draw first blood! Titas Sadhubangs this in the wicket at the batter, Liberty Heapt tries to pull it out of the crease but is unable to execute the shot. Ends with a lob to the bowler and Titas Sadhu does the rest. 1/1 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Niam Netherlands 10 8 2 0 125 b Archana Devi 3.3 FROM! WOOD! Nicely thrown up, fuller out, Niamh Holland comes within the line of the ball to paddle it well on the leg side. The ball spins sharply past the inside edge and eventually she misses it altogether. The ball hits the stump and India Women Under-19 is delighted. This was a justified dismissal of the off spinner by Archana Devi. 15/2 50% DotBall

50% Score shots

4 Ball per boundary Serene Smale World Cup 3 9 0 0 33.33 b Titas Sadhu 6.2 FROM! WOOD! England Women’s Under-19s fall like a pack of cards here. This is going from bad to worse for the English side here. Titas Sadhu gets her second wicket. It’s a peach of a delivery, at a length, that lands out and darts back in. Seren Smale tries to defend it away but is defeated by the inside rim. The ball sneaks through the gap between bat and toad to rattle the stumps. Seren Smale again attacks the ball without moving her feet and this time pays the price. 22/4 66.67% DotBall

33.33% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Ryana Macdonald Gay 19 24 3 0 79.16 c Archana Devi b Parshavi Chopra 11.1 FROM! CAPTURED! Archana Devi took a blast here! Parshavi Chopraflights this beautiful, fuller on off, Ryana Macdonald-Gayshimmies off the track and seems to drive it offside. Eventually it chips up to extra coverage. Archana Devithere dives full length to the right and catches an excellent catch with one hand. England Women’s Under-19s slip further as they are now 6 down. 43/6 58.33% DotBall

41.67% Score shots

8 Ball per boundary Charis Pavely 2 9 0 0 22.22 lbw b Parshavi Chopra 10 FROM! LBW! Parshavi Choprages now in the column of the wicket. England Women Under-19 have half their side back in the hut within the first half of the first innings. It’s a bit fuller, on off. Charis Pavely gets down on one knee and goes for the sweep, but misses it completely. She gets a blow to her pillows. Parshavi Chopra appeals and this time the referee agrees with India Women Under-19’s delight. 39/5 77.78% DotBall

22.22% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Alexa Steenhuis 11 25 1 0 44 c Sonam Yadav b Mannat Kashyap 16.4 FROM! CAPTURED! Mannat Kashyap comes back in the attack and finds the breakthrough. England Women Under-19 now lose their ninth wicket. It’s a little bit shorter outside. Alexa Stonehouse backs away and slams the sink on it. She couldn’t control her shot and Sonam Yadav takes it safely. 68/9 72% DotBall

28% Score shots

25 Ball per boundary Josie Groves 4 5 0 0 80 run out (Soumya Tiwari) 13.5 FROM! RUNNING OUT! Another bites the dust! This is disastrous for England Women Under-19! Parshavi Chopra bowls it slower and short, Josie Groves goes back into her crease and hits it along the ground on the offside side. Sonam Yadavat’s coverage falters initially, but recovers well and shoots into the non-striker’s end on a throw. She punches and catches Josie Groves out of her fold. India Women Under-19 continue to bring England Women Under-19 even more misery with their brilliant fieldwork. 53/7 40% DotBall

60% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Hannah L Baker 1 0 0 0 st. Richa Ghosh b. Shafali Verma 14.1 FROM! RENOVATED! Sharp work from Richa Ghosh behind the sticks! Shafali Vermatosses this one full and outside, Hannah L Baker is tempted and looks to get on the front foot. Doesn’t get a bat while trying to defend and drags her foot out of the crease. Richa Ghosh behind the wicket takes the bail off in a flash and catches Hannah L Bakerinches out of her fold. 53/8 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Sophia Smalle 11 7 2 0 157.14 c&b Sonam Yadav 17.1 FROM! CAUGHT AND BENT! India Women Under-19’s dominant display with the ball comes to an end. It is thrown up, full and on off. Sophia Smale, though tries to work it down the leg side, but ends up back to the bowler. Sonam Yadav grabs a dolly and joins England Women Under-19 for 68 runs. 68/10 42.86% DotBall

57.14% Score shots

3 Ball per boundary Emily Andersen 0 2 0 0 0 not off 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary

