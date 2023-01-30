Sports
How to watch and stream NFL conference championship playoff football games live online for free without cable: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN: Wild Card Round
You certainly can’t complain about the quality of any of the four teams in this year’s NFL Conference Championship Games. Regardless of who makes it to Super Bowl LVII, there’s a strong argument they deserve.
This weekend’s few games have pitted two of the league’s top defensive teams, the 49ers and the Eagles, against each other and there really aren’t many weak spots. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Bengals are both 11-0 when they score first (and the Bengals are in the middle of a 10-game win streak).
The winners of both games will, of course, meet in Arizona in two weeks, and interest in both games is high, with ticket demand on par with last year’s 49ers-Rams NFC Championship, the best-selling NFL game in 2022 on StubHub outside of the Super Bowl.
Of course, not everyone can attend in person. If you’re figuring out the best way to watch TV or aren’t around, this is the best way to see the games.
Which NFL teams are playing this week? And on which channels will the games be broadcasted?
It comes down to these last two playoff games. (The home team is in second place.)
Sunday January 29
San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles3 p.m. ET on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs6:30 p.m. ET on CBS
How can I watch the NFL playoffs for free even if I no longer have a market?
The best way to watch free network programs on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And since the conference championships are broadcast on broadcast networks, you can watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. Test the antenna in multiple locations around your home to ensure you get the most reliable signal.
Can I stream the NFL playoffs live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?
Yes. Try one of these services
Peacock
NBC’s streaming service gives you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly fee. (Peacock’s free version doesn’t include live sports.)
Paramount+
CBS’s streaming service gives you access to games broadcast on that network. You can get a one-week free trial followed by a $5 or $10 monthly fee.
Disney+
Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 a month for all three combined (or $19.99 a month if there are no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle raises the price to $70 per month ($76 ad-free).
Hulu with live TV
The free trial period this service is also no longer offered. It will cost you $70 per month.
YouTube TV
After a maximum of one trial period of two weeksyou can expect monthly fees of $65.
Sling TV
Dish Networks Sling recently increased its prices. With the lower Orange plan, you now get $40 per month. Adding in the more comprehensive Blue plan raises the cost to $55 per month. (An increase of $5 per month for each.) The seven-day free trial is gone along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service offers 50% off the first month’s bill.
DirecTV stream
Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this often renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and above after the free trial option.
Fubo TV
This sport-focused cord cut maintenance carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by a $70-$100 monthly fee, depending on the channels you choose.
Can I watch the NFL playoffs on Amazon?
That is not possible. The streaming service only had rights to Thursday night games in the regular season.
Does the NFL offer viewing packages to watch the games I want?
Three actually.
NFL app
The NFL app can you stream games that air locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch a game that is not on the market, you have two choices.
NFL+
Watch live local and sold-out games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you pay $30 per season. ($80 for premium.)
NFL Sunday ticket
DirecTV customers can access it, but (if you meet the eligibility criteria, such as living in an apartment complex or an area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version so you can catch every NFL game this season can watch live. There’s a week-long trial, after that you’re looking at a monthly cost of $73.49 per month for four months or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).
|
