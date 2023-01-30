Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany wins title after shootout against Belgium

Germany defeated Belgium 5-4 in the penalty shootout to win the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Sunday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

The scores were tied at the end of regular time at 3-3 with Florent Van Aubel (10), Tanguy Cosyns (11) and Tom Boon (59) on the scoresheet for Belgium. Player of the match Niklas Wellen (29), Gonzalo Peillat (41) and Mats Grambusch (48) scored for Germany.

Jean-Paul Danneberg proved to be Germany’s hero, as the goalkeeper made three saves in the penalty shootout. Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made two saves to keep his team in contention, but Germany kept their composure to clinch the title in the face of sudden death.

The victory made Germany the fourth team to win three or more World Cup hockey titles. Pakistan, the most successful team at the Hockey World Cup, has won the title four times. The Netherlands and Australia are the other two teams that have won three titles each.

Germany seemed more likely to open the scoring with two penalty corners in the first five minutes of regular time. Belgium, with one of the most experienced teams in the tournament, used their experience to cut corners and clear the ball quickly.

The action soon moved to the other side. Florent Van Aubel hit a deflected ball in the circle and put Belgium ahead in the 10th minute.

Belgium found their second goal within seconds when Kina Antoine’s precise cross from the left found Tanguy Cosyns’ stick in front of goal, who made no mistake to double their lead.

This was Germany’s third consecutive time in a 2–0 hole. They trailed England and Australia by similar margins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, but managed to pull themselves out of the situation on both occasions.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Germany threatened to do exactly the same. However, Tom Grambusch’s goal from the penalty hit the post and ricocheted away when threatened.

While the quality of Belgium always posed a threat to Germany. Germany found the first goal of the match in the 29th minute through Niklas Wellen. Tom Grambusch’s drag was blocked by Belgium’s defence, but the high rebound fell to injector Wellen, who brilliantly controlled the ball to cut Belgium’s lead in half.

At the end of the first half, Belgium dominated with 56 percent of possession, but could only earn one penalty corner compared to Germany’s four.

Germany’s fighting spirit was also fully visible in the third quarter. While both teams had their chances, Germany restored equality in the 41st minute with Gonzalo Peillat’s thunderous low drag to the right from Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch.

The equalizer boosted Germany’s confidence to stage a comeback for the third consecutive time. Mats Grambusch’s tomahawk found space between the Belgian goalkeeper’s legs as Germany led Belgium for the first time in the game.

Startled by the German reaction, Belgium tried to launch a reaction, but was unable to take advantage of the limited opportunities.

Belgium finally found a response from Tom Boon with two minutes left before the final horn. Boon, Belgium’s top scorer at this World Cup, scored his eighth goal of the tournament from the second castle to the right of the German goalkeeper.

In the penalty shootout, Belgium did their best to erase Germany’s two-goal lead, but the latter kept their nerves to win the World Cup 5-4 in sudden death.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands defeated Australia 3-1 to claim the bronze medal. It was the first time since 1998 that Australia did not finish on the podium at the FIH World Cup.

2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Standings – All Teams

Last end positions

1. Germany

2. Belgium

3. Netherlands

4. Australia

5. England

6. Spain

7. New Zealand

8. Korea

9. Argentina

9. India

11. South Africa

11. Wales

13. France

13. Malaysia

15. Chile

15.Japan