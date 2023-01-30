No. 4 Bears split games to close out Cal Cup







Andrew Madsen/KLC Photos Junior Reagan Whitney had three goals and two assists in a win over UC Davis.

Cal rolls past No. 11 UC Davis, drops to No. 1 Stanford

BERKELEY Junior Reagan Whitney scored three goals and two assists to help the No. 4 Cal women’s water polo team defeat No. 11 UC Davis 14-7 on Sunday night and salvage a breakup on the final day of the Cal Cup at the Spieker Aquatics Complex. Earlier in the day, the Bears (5-1) faced No. 1 Stanford for most of the game before dropping a 9-6 decision. Whitney helped Cal shake off a slow start against the Aggies with two goals in the final three minutes of the first quarter. The Bears eventually built a 5-0 lead before finally allowing a UC Davis goal with 6:06 left in the second period. The Aggies were still within 8–4 early in the third quarter before the Bears stringed together four goals to take control early in the fourth quarter. Cal scored three times on penalties. The Bears had 10 different players score against UC Davis, with senior Cecil Turner and sophomores Rosanne Voorvelt each contributing a few goals. Junior Swaddling Ruby pitched in with a goal, two assists and two steals as goalie Isabel Williams made nine saves in three quarters of the action. Williams was terrific against the Cardinal, recording 14 saves, including one on a penalty kick and a handful of others against straight tries from Stanford forwards. She also had two stems. Williams also saved a penalty against UC Davis. Cal and Stanford traded goals for the first three quarters, and the Bears held a 5–4 lead on a goal from Swadling with 5:48 to play in the third quarter. After the Cardinal briefly regained the lead later in the third period, the Bears tied the game again by Maryn Dempsey power play goal with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Stanford answered right back to take a 7-6 lead in the fourth period, returning Cal’s offense the rest of the way. The Bears will get another shot at the Cardinal next weekend when they travel to the Stanford Invitational. Cal will face No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Arizona State on Saturday and the Cardinal on Sunday. No. 1 Stanford 9, No. 4 Cal 6 Stan 3 1 3 2 9

Cal 3 1 2 0 6

Stanford goals: Aria Fischer 4, Sophie Wallace 2, Ryann Neushul 2, Jewel Roemer.

Cal Goals: Swaddling Ruby 2, Mary Dempsey , Cecil Turner , Abbie Magee , Reagan Whitney .

Stanford saves: Maya Avital 13.

Cal saves: Isabel Williams 14. No. 4 Cal 14, No. 11UC Davis 7 UCD 0 3 1 3 7

Cal 4 3 4 3 14

UC Davis Goals: Allyson Clague 2, Grace Pelkey ​​2, Noelle Wijnbelt, Alyssa Lengat, Sarah Ellis-Keeler.

Cal goals: Reagan Whitney 3, Cecil Turner 2, Rosanne Voorvelt 2, Mary Dempsey , Swaddling Ruby , Maddie DeMattia , Janna Tauscher , Alex Higginson , Abbie Magee .

UC Davis saves: Sophia Noble 12, Nellie McAdams 3.

Cal saves: Isabel Williams 9, Alyssa Barnuevo 3.

