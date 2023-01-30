He is the greatest tennis player to match Djokovic with Rafael Nadal’s 22 grand slam titles

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It’s the last day of the opening grand slam of the year and it’s been full of tennis, setbacks, drama and controversy.

But at 8.30am (UK time) Djokovic will try to level with Rafael Nadal on 22 major titles as Tsitsipas fights for his first.

The two players previously met in a grand slam final. At the 2021 French Open, Tsitsipas took a lead of two sets to one before Djokovic fought back to win in five sets.

The world No. 1 ranking is also at stake and Djokovic believes his experience in these situations should benefit him.

“I think the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances earlier helps,” he said. “I also think the fact that I never lost the Australian Open final is definitely a big boost to my confidence ahead of Sunday.

“But of course the work on the pitch still needs to be done. I’m going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in great form, has played great form and played some of his best tennis. I’m sure he will be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam singles title.

“I know his game quite well. He knows my game well. We played several times on different surfaces. We played in a Grand Slam final, but on clay, a few years ago at Roland Garros.

“I know what’s in store for me, and I’m excited. Lucky for me at this stage of my career, because of all the achievements, it’s always basically every game or tournament that there’s always something on the line, especially when the Grand Slams are being played. Of course I’m privileged to be in this position, and I hope for the best.”

For Tsitsipas, he says the chance to win a major and become world No. 1 is something he has worked towards all his life.

“I remember seeing it on TV and saying to myself, I want to be there myself one day,” he said. “I want to recreate that feeling for myself.

“I knew it’s a very long journey to get there. There are certain steps you have to take to give yourself the chance to compete for something like this.

“But I believed it very much. I believed it very much. First of all, it is your ego that speaks. You either have it or you don’t, you know? As a child I had a lot of faith. Thank God I was good in my country. From that moment on I knew I think if I could get out of my country and compete in other countries, European competitions, European tours, I’ve proven myself time and time again that I’m really good, I’ve finished as a junior No. 1. Now I want to do it in the men’s side, in professional men’s tennis.”