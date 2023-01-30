Opinion: Much more to Australian Open 2023 than ball and net



Photo: AFP / Keep Martin

Another Australian Open completed, the 23rd for New Zealand tennis correspondent Dave Worsley*. Here are 15-ish of his thoughts on the tournament…

Winner: Novak Djokovic. A polarizing player with many strong opinions for and against. But he’s a winner, the champion in Melbourne and it’s so hard to win points. He only dropped one set the whole tournament and that was the unannounced Frenchman Enzo Couacaud in the second round.

The win puts Djokovic tied with Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, the most for any male player and earned him his 10th Australian Open title, as well as a return to world number one.

New Zealanders: Only the two doubles players – Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe, plus junior Vivian Yang played the tournament.

Seventeen-year-old Yang made it through junior qualifying and won her first round. She then lost to her doubles partner in a rain-stopped match. But the Auckland southpaw showed potential and said she wants to continue.

Venus lost in the second round of doubles and partner Jamie Murray was not having his best match. Routliffe didn’t have a great tournament, losing her first round doubles match to Alicja Rosolska in straight sets.

nationalism: Supporting a player from your country by waving a flag, cheering and clapping is great. However, by being fanatical about it, tennis has acquired a European football atmosphere and it can really explode in the future.

Nationalism Part 2: Novak Djokovic has some very aggressive, obsessive and sometimes toxic fans on social media. It’s not his fault, but these “fans” are at you and back at you if you mention anything that could be considered somewhat critical of Djokovic.

Warmth: Which heat? There was one warm day in the first week where the temperature reached around 36, but it was not oppressive. On women’s final day, the goal was to get to 35, but it didn’t even get to 29. It was probably the first year of many that didn’t have a 40-degree day. However, it was very windy for most of the tournament

rush: The total number of spectators for the two weeks of the tournament was 839,192. If you include the qualification, the total rises to 902,312. Your move US Open. Beat that. And they will try.

Tennis: After all the politics and controversy, there was some great tennis, sometimes by players who weren’t well known.

For example, Ben Shelton v JJ Wolf, an absolute blast of a game that was fun, with good humor, featured crazy shots and was on an open field.

The final was one of the highlights of the women’s draw, but there were a lot of early matches that were entertaining.

winners: Aryna Sabablenka (Belarus) won the women’s singles title from Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan). Sabalenka became the first ‘neutral’ winner of a Grand Slam in recent times after her country was not recognized by the tournament or the International Tennis Federation.

Sabalenka dedicated the victory to her father, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 43. The junior girls’ singles were also neutral, as 15-year-old Allina Korneeva defeated fellow Russian and fellow 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva in three sets.

The location: Melbourne Park leaves the other three Grand Slam venues for dead when it comes to accessibility. It’s only a few minutes walk from the center of town, hotels and public transport and everyone loves that.

The US Open is stuck in Queen’s, Roland Garros in Paris is too small (but looks great) and Wimbledon is scenic but at Southfields via tube or train which hits quite often.

The location part 2: Melbourne Park caters to children, families and those who may not have tennis as their main passion but want to be part of something special. There are a large number of free children’s activities, including a climbing gym, lego park, entertainers and games. There is also swingball, table tennis, padel tennis and 3D games.

The location part 3: There are three courts with retractable roofs to protect from rain or heat, plus the new Kia Arena, a great court for getting close to the players and seating 5,000.

Prices: (all Australian dollars) $30 for an Australian Open cap, a very economical $6 for a portion of hot chips, oregano chips $14.90, Peroni beer $13.50, Gin and Tonic in a can $13 .70 and coffee $5.50. During the finals weekend, Ticketmaster sold the very few tickets still available for the men’s singles final for just over $1,000.

Safety: The incident with Srdjan Djokovic and so-called supporters of Russia showed the hypocrisy of politics.

Players participating but no flags. Support this country, but not that country. Security was lax at times and the four spectators who threatened staff after the Djokovic incident were planned to be suspended, but apparently allowed back into the venue at a later date. During the celebration by rowdy, orderly Serbian fans right after the men’s final, there was no security.

Late Nights: Andy Murray played with his metal hip well into the morning in one of his two consecutive five-set matches.

The 35-year-old defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-hour, 45-minute match that ended at 4:05, the third last finish for a tennis match in history. For the ball kids (volunteers) it is no fun to be picked up by parents. Physio, doctors, civil servants, media etc all still at work.

Arriving at your hotel when it gets light isn’t fun, nor does it help the player to recover. It doesn’t work for TV viewers in Australia or Asia and only coddles the organizer’s ego. Smarter planning is required, but won’t happen.

Reality check: Andy Murray again. After returning home to London, Murray tweeted something that would put any athlete’s feet on the ground. “School is being dropped off this morning. My 6-year-old “daddy won’t kiss and hug me anymore when you drop me off…just stay in the car.” Hard game. Back to reality!” he said.

Summarized: The Australian Open is a great event and recommended even for those who are not tennis fans. There is so much more than hitting the ball over the net.

One concern is that things are about to get too busy as the tournament tries to raise money to pay for the $AU80 million loss in 2021 and other issues. Getting the dollars in at the expense of comfort is something tournament organizers have to grapple with.

It’s a great time to be in Melbourne and see new tennis stars emerge as well as some older ones.

*Tennis journalist Dave Worsley has covered his 23rd Australian Open and is an RNZ contributor.