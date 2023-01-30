Sports
Former cricket star Stuart MacGill had ‘scary, wild’ eyes during offensive rant, court told
A woman who claims to have been harassed by Stuart MacGill has told a Sydney court that the former cricketer had a red face and “scary, wild” eyes when he verbally assaulted her in the street.
Most important points:
- Alleged victim Samantha Ford testified in court today
- Mr MacGill is a former international cricketer
- The incident is said to have taken place at The Argyle in The Rocks
MacGill, 51, denies stalking and harassing Samantha Ford, the licensee of The Argyle in The Rocks, in February last year when he was with Ms Ford’s ex-partner, Stephen Kerlin.
Ms Ford told the Downing Center Local Court today that she had returned to The Argyle with her poodle and was carrying a package that day when she heard screaming.
“The first few cries were loud, so I immediately looked up and I looked up and recognized the people … it was Stuart and Stephen,” Ms Ford said.
Ms Ford said the shouting contained multiple swear words, claiming it was Mr MacGill who initially yelled as the two men crossed a pedestrian crossing.
“Stuart kept screaming ‘you son of a bitch… you’re going down’, and at that point Steve joined in,” she said.
“Stuart appeared, his voice was very loud, the volume was loud, he seemed very angry. It was intense.”
Ms Ford told the court that the two men appeared “greatly drunk” and she was left shaken.
“Stuart seemed to be in charge, the leader,” she said.
“His face was red, his eyes, pupils, eyes seemed… they were just scary, wild.”
Ms Ford, who had been separated from Mr Kerlin for about two months at the time, said the two walked to the nearby Captain Cook Hotel.
The court overheard her following them, intending to tell the bar staff not to serve the men any more alcohol.
“I didn’t want an escalation of events,” she said.
Ms. Ford claimed that at the entrance of the venue, Mr. MacGill told her, “F*** off, f*** off you c***.”
She said he also told her he was going to call the police and she was “going down”.
“How was his behavior at the time?” asked District Attorney Sergeant Michael Cleaver.
“He was angry, threatening, his face was red, his pupils were dilated, he seemed extremely angry,” Mrs Ford replied.
“He was over the top of me.”
Under cross-examination by attorney Joseph Correy, Ms. Ford insisted her eyesight was “good” and made her observations of Mr. MacGill in the crosswalk from about 50 feet away.
The court heard Ms Ford say in a police statement after the incident that she followed the men to The Captain Cook to tell them “to stop abusing and threatening me”.
She disagreed with Mr. Correy’s suggestion that this was different from her oral evidence to prevent them from getting more alcohol.
At the start of the hearing last year, the court saw a taped police interview in which Mr MacGill told officers he thought Ms Ford was “disturbed”.
He denied calling Ms. Ford a “c***” and told police she had a photographer follow them eight months prior to the incident.
The hearing continues.
