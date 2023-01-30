These NC high school football alumni made Super Bowl LVII





The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in Super Bowl LVII on February 12. Both teams have players from North Carolina on their roster. Philadelphia Eagles #37 Mac McCain III (Dudley High School | Greensboro, NC) Position: CB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

High School Class: 2017

College: NC A&T

Design year: 2021

Draft choice: not drafted

Prepared by: not prepared McCain was a member of the Eagles’ practice team throughout the season. #69 Landon Dickerson (South Caldwell High School | Hudson, NC) Position: OG (Pro Bowl starter)

Height: 6-6

Weight: 333

High School Class: 2016

University: Alabama

Design year: 2021

Draft Pick: 37th (2nd Rd)

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles Strong, nasty and surprisingly athletic, the sophomore lineman is already one of the most dominant players in the league at his position. The South Caldwell High School alum earned his first Pro Bowl nomination this season. Dickerson appeared to injure his elbow towards the end of the NFC Championship Game, so that will be worth keeping an eye on. #90 Jordan Davis (Mallard Creek High School | Charlotte, NC) Position: NG

Height: 1.80 meters

Weight: 340

High School Class: 2018

College: Georgia

Design year: 2022

Draft Pick: 13th (1st Rd)

Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles’ first-round pick in 2022 showed early signs of delivering on his game-changing mid-season promise. Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in late October after rolling on a pile. Davis now shares snaps with former professional bowlers Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, who were signed during his injury spell. #97 Javon Hargrave (North Rowan High School | Spencer, NC) Position: DT (Pro Bowl Alternate)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 305

High School Class: 2012

College: The State of South Carolina

Design year: 2016

Draft Pick: 89th (3rd Rd)

Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers One of the best defensive tackles in the league, Hargrave finished his seventh regular season with 11 sacks and was named as a Pro Bowl alternate. Hargrave played an integral role in helping the Eagles reach 78 team sacks this season, which is the second most in NFL history behind the 1984 Chicago Bears. Kansas City heads #14 Cornell Powell (J. H. Rose High School | Greenville, NC) Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 204

High School Class: 2016

College: Clemson

Design year: 2021

Draft Pick: 181st (5th round)

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs After some time without a North Carolina player, the Chiefs drafted JH Rose alum Cornell Powell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Powell is currently on the Practice Squad/Blessed list. #23 Joshua Williams (Jack Britt High School | Fayetteville, NC) Position: CB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 197

High School Class: 2017

University: Fayetteville State

Design year: 2022

Draft Pick: 135th (4th Rd)

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs made sure to field Fayetteville State standout defensive back Joshua Williams last April. Williams is an alum of Jack Britt High School. Williams totaled five tackles and struck out Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game after an injury to starter L’Jarius Sneed. In the regular season, Williams started four games and was credited with 40 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups. More on this

