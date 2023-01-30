Union men’s hockey played its most complete game of the season in Mayor’s Cup

ALBANY Josh Hauge, Union’s first-year hockey head coach, has been looking for consistent play from his team all season.

After watching the Dutch beat RPI 6-0 in Saturday’s Mayors Cup game at the MVP Arena, Hauge would love to bottle up that game and open it up again when they resume ECAC Hockey play this weekend when they face Colgate and Cornell. visits. With eight games left in the regular season, Union battles for home ice for the first round of the ECACH Tournament.

Union goalkeeper Connor Murphy played a big role. He made 28 saves for the shutout.

But getting many of his players on the scoresheet, especially his upperclassmen, was a big reason the Dutch went on to their seventh Mayors Cup title. Of the 14 players who scored at least one point, half were upperclassmen. Three of them had two points junior forward Ville Immonen had a goal and an assist, and senior forward Owen Farris and junior defenseman Nic Petruolo each collected two assists.

I thought our older guys set the pace right away, really from the first face-off and kept it up all the way, Hauge said. I agree that this was probably our best performance of the season.

For Immonen it was his best game of the season. He only had one goal in the match. That goal came on October 15 in the 8-5 loss at RIT.

Immonen’s tally in the second period broke a 10-game goal drought. He almost scored in the first period, but was sent off by RPI goalkeeper Jack Watson.

He was great [Saturday]said Hauge. He deserved to score in the first period. I was really happy that he got rewarded in the second. He was playing hard. He played physical and protected the pucks. That was a great game from him.

PETRUOLO, McISAAC SUSPENDED

Petruolo and RPI’s James McIsaac get Friday off.

The pair will serve a one match suspension after they got into an argument with 1:29 left in the game. It happened at the RPI blue line. Petruolo controlled McIsaac, McIsaac retaliated, and the two faced off. Both players kept their gloves on as they hit each other.

If there was one downside to the game, it was because [Petruolo] played excellently, said Hauge, and was very happy that he made a good step in his game and was excited to see how that would work on Friday. Unfortunately, hell just needs to get ready for Saturday.

SURPRISE APPETIZER

Speaking at the Mayors Cup press conference on Tuesday, RPI head coach Dave Smith said goalkeeper Jack Watson would be out for several weeks with an undisclosed injury.

On Saturday, Watson was the starting goalkeeper. He made 12 saves in two periods of play before being replaced by Brett Miller to begin the third period.

He had a shorter week due to some injuries that had continued, Smith said. He touched the ice on Wednesday and felt good. Thursday he went full for it and Friday he went full for it.

Hauge was surprised to see Watson’s name on the line chart.

I didn’t know if he was playing games with me or something, Hauge said. [A] first time head coach and [Smith] going to tell me one man would start and then come up with another. Fortunately, we prepared for all three of their goalkeepers, because they have three pretty good ones.

BY THE FIGURES

Some interesting figures from the Mayors Cup.

155:37

Number of minutes the Dutch have held RPI without a goal since John Evans scored 4:23 in the second period of the Engineers 2-1 victory on 28 October.

147:21

Number of minutes the RPI men have not scored a goal in the Mayors Cup. Zach Dubinsky was the last RPI player to score, coming on at 17:19 of the second period in the 2020 game which ended in a 1-1 draw after 65 minutes.

75:07

The number of minutes the Union women’s team went goalless in the Mayors Cup until Riley Walsh scored at 14:58 of the first period.

13

Number of consecutive goals the Dutch have scored against the Engineers since going 2-0 down in the October 28 game.

3

Number of career breaks Murphy has against RPI. Also the number of goals scored by the RPI women on Saturday, the most goals a team has scored in the five years since the women’s edition of the Mayors Cup.

Please contact Ken Schott via email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschots.

