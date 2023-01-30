Cameron Green in a race against time to recover from a frustrating finger injury, Mitchell Starc

Cameron Green is in a race against time to recover from a frustrating finger injury ahead of the first Test against India, with the Australian all-rounder unlikely to bowl in the series opener at Nagpur.

The Western Australian broke his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa where he claimed 5-27 and scored 51 not out in another impressive all-round performance.

Green hopes a specialist will confirm on Monday that his finger has healed, but the 23-year-old will challenge his bowling workload for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right arm has not bowled in full fitness since Boxing Day and with the Nagpur Test set to start in just 10 days, it is unlikely he will be available to roll the arm over in the series opener.

Where he currently stands, his biggest challenge is bowling, Australian coach Andrew McDonald told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

There’s a lack of charge there, and it’s one of the main reasons around us for going to this camp to make sure we’re ready to go for the rigors of what the bowling unit is going to encompass.

His bowling becomes his biggest challenge. He has to see the surgeon again tomorrow, where he has to get a sign of approval that that bone has healed.

After that it should be just building him up and seeing how he goes each session. Building confidence is the most important thing, setting him up to succeed if he played in that first test match.

Australia is more than willing to select Green as a specialist batsman in Nagpur, where the pitch is expected to be a raging turner. The tall right-hander was named Player of the Match in one of Australia’s most recent tests on the subcontinent, scoring a classy 77 against Sri Lanka on a spinning pitch in Galle.

We really appreciate his percussion first and foremost, said McDonald.

He’s a hitter in our top six and we appreciate that. His bowling is a bonus, a very nice bonus.

Specialized hitters Peter Handscomb and Matthew Renshaw, who are both in strong form nationally, are also on standby if needed.

However, McDonald confessed that selecting three strike spinners for the Nagpur Test was unrealistic if Green could not bowl, creating an intriguing selection dilemma ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy are all vying to partner Nathan Lyon in the starting XI, and the Nagpur ground, where Jason Krejza famously took 12 wickets on his Test debut in 2008, is expected to become a spinning minefield.

Last week, Vidarbha successfully defended a target of 72 against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy, losing nine of the wickets in the fourth innings.

It will be conditional based, so just wait until we get there, McDonald said.

We feel we have really good coverage in the four spinners we’ve picked, including the supporting acts in Travis Head, Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve Smith. So we feel like we have some good options there.

That last combination will, in fairness, probably (decidedly) be 2-3 days away from the first test match when we land in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Australian paceman Mitchell Starc, who has already been ruled out of the first Test, appears to be on track to return for the second game in Delhi.

The left arm, who also suffered a finger injury in last month’s Boxing Day Test, bent at almost full speed in North Sydney on Sunday morning, albeit with his injured finger heavily bound. He will have to wear a splint that protects damaged ligaments on his bowling hand for another two weeks.

(Starc) looks good. Pretty close to top speed, which is really amazing, McDonald said.

The guard must remain. It protects against the knock that would re-injure that ligament. Therefore, it is a clear deadline to mitigate that risk.

We can’t speed that up, which is probably a little frustrating for Mitch, because he feels so good.

But the beauty of that is that when he comes out of the splint, all of his workloads will kick in, and it will be pretty much right away in that second test.

The first test between India and Australia kicks off at Nagpurs Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, February 9, with the first pitch scheduled for 3pm AEDT.