Know the Enemy: Virginia Tech Football 2023 Away Opponents
The ACC will unveil its highly anticipated 2023 football schedule on Monday, which will introduce the 3-3-5 model and eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.
Fans can tune into ACC Network at 7 p.m. ET to watch the reveal, which will include data for all 12 games of Virginia Tech football.Join the interest listto be the first to know when the Hokies’ schedule is final.
Last week we looked at Tech’s home opponents. Now let’s take a look at what teams the Hokies will face on the road next season.
Rutgers
After a record of 4-8 (1-8 B1G) and heading into his third season back as head coach, Greg Schiano and Co. their first winning season since 2015. A few weeks ago, Schiano named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks. coach, as the two reunite from their time with the Scarlet Knights from 2008-10. On offense, Rutgers returns its two best backs in Kyle Monangai (445 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns) and Samuel Brown V (374 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns). Defensively, linebacker Deion Jennings, the team’s top tackler (91) a season ago, will be back at Piscataway for another year and will look to build on his 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention roster.
Marshal
In his second season as head coach, Charles Huff led the Thundering Herd to a 9-4 (5-3 Sun Belt) record, including a victory over then-No. 8 Notre Dame and their first bowl win since 2018. Returning to the Marshall’s defense is a pair of All-Sun Belt Conference first team selections in defensive lineman Owen Porter and defensive back Micah Abraham. Porter led the Sun Belt with 9.5 sacks, while Abraham led the Thundering Herd with five interceptions and eight pass breakups. The two will bolster a Marshall defense that finished first in the nation in third down conversion (23.5%), third in team passing efficiency (104.67) and fifth in rushing defense (93.0). Offensively, double-threat quarterback Cam Fancher (1,513 passing yards, 466 rushing yards, 11 TDs) returns and enters his redshirt sophomore season.
Boston college
The Eagles’ offense (3-9, 2-6 ACC) will look very different from the one that came to Lane Stadium last September, when quarterback Phil Jurkovec switched to Pitt, wide receiver Zay Flowers entered the NFL Draft and BC did not named his new offensive coordinator still free. The Eagles will lean on running back Patrick Garwo III, who had the team’s rushing yards (403) and rushing touchdowns (3) last season, and returning offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (All-ACC in 2021) from injury. On the other side of the ball, head coach Jeff Haffley (4eseason), who has a defensive background, will look for linebacker Kam Arnold (75 tackles) to lead the defense.
Florida state
After their first 10-win season in six years and a 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, head coach Mike Norvelleseason) and the Seminoles (10-3, 5-3 ACC) appear to be on the hunt for an ACC title and have CFP aspirations in 2023. The ‘Noles have really increased their depth in the transfer portal this off-season, making the No. 2 transfer class, acc247Sports. On the coaching staff, FSU added NFL veteran Patrick Surtain Sr., a three-time Pro Bowler, to coach defensive backs. Florida State will once again have one of the best undercenters in the league, with dual-threat Jordan Travis (3,214 passing yards, 417 rushing yards, 30 touchdowns) entering his redshirt senior season. Defensive end Jared Verse (48 tackles, 17 TFLs, 9 sacks) decided not to turn pro and return to Tallahassee to lead a defense ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed (165.4) , thanks to a strong front seven that put pressure on the quarterback.
Louisville
Louisville (8-5, 4-4 ACC) is entering a new era after hiring Jeff Brohm in December, an era Cardinal Nation has longed for. Brohm, who recently comes from Purdue, where he led the Boilermakers to their first-ever Big Ten West Divisional title in 2022, will return to his alma mater where he was quarterback from 1989-93. He will inherit a defense that led the ACC in the fewest points per game allowed (19.2) and a defensive back duo of MJ Griffin and Josh Minkins, both combined for 100 tackles and three interceptions in 2022. having the backfield to work with Jawhar Jordan, who finished the year on a tear with three consecutive 100-yard games on the ground coupled with three touchdowns, as well as a 98-yard return to the home.
Virginia
Going into his sophomore season with the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC), head coach Tony Elliott looks set to make a bowl game in 2023 and will have to do without longtime quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who switched to NC State. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett (1,997 yards, 17 touchdowns) is the likely choice at quarterback, while Jay Woolfolk (the first true freshman to start at quarterback for UVA since 1977) will also push for playing time at QB. Elliott gets his best running back back in Perris Jones (365 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns) and two All-ACC honorable mentions on the D line in Chico Bennett (34 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 7 sacks) and Aaron Faumui (39 tackles , 8.4 TFLs, 4 bags).
