8 LSU football records that can be broken

Records are there to be broken.

With each passing year, new standards are set. Some are more impressive than others. I looked into it earlier this week six LSU football records that will never be broken.

It’s time to turn it around and look at some that could. Some of these are single-game records, others are single-season records, and even some are career records.

The records of one season and one game are always the hardest to predict. There is no statistical rate to base a projection on. Career records are different. You can look at a player’s first few years and see what it takes to reach that career point.

Here’s a look at eight LSU football records that could fall soon.

540 total yards in a game

Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT

[autotag]Rohan Davey[/autotag] set this record against Alabama in 2001. He threw for 528 yards and ran for 12. It is the only 500-yard performance in LSU history.

[autotag]Joe Burrow[/autotag] posted a total of 521 yards in LSU’s national title victory Clemson, and that’s the closest to Daveys’ record. I put this here because I think [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] has a shot. It would take a career achievement, but Daniel’s rushing ability gives him a chance.

Daniels should probably throw about 415 yards and run for 125 yards. One of those runs should be a 50 or 60 yard touchdown. He should also make consistent shots through the air.

Six consecutive 100-meter receiving contests

Scott Halleran/Allsport

[autotag]Josh Reed[/autotag] set this record in 2001. Reed, LSU’s all-time leading receiver, had 100 yards in games over six consecutive games.

Six isn’t a great number, but it’s more impressive than it sounds at first glance. [autotag]JaMarr Chase[/autotag] came close in 2019, doing it in five straight games before going just 41 yards in the SEC title.

Chase had to split the touches with several big targets. That’s just one of the factors that make this streak so tough.

[autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] will be a true No. 1 in 2023. LSU has a lot of talent in that position, but Nabers doesn’t share with [autotag]Justin Jefferson[/autotag] and [autotag]Terrace Marshall[/autotag]. If LSU commits to the passing game, Nabers has a chance. He’s a big game threat and doesn’t have to be force-fed targets to put up big yards.

It’s a challenge, but not impossible.

47 receptions with a tight end

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

LSUs had several star receivers but never had a productive tight end. [autotag]Thaddeus Moss[/autotag] caught 47 passes in 2019, the most ever by a Tiger tight end.

[autotag]Mason Taylor[/autotag] caught 38 as a freshman in 2022. He’ll get more goals and playing time in 2023, and 50 isn’t an unreasonable goal. It may even be more likely than not.

Taylor’s 38 are the second most by a tight end in school history, surpassing [autotag]Eric Gilbert[/autotag] did it in just eight games in 2020. Look to Taylor to have a big year and have one of the most productive years an LSU tight end has ever had.

26 touchdowns in his career

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright 2007 Marvin Gentry

[autotag]Dwayne Bowe[/autotag] is the current holder here. He caught 26 touchdowns from 2003-2006. Jefferson almost got him, catching a career-high 24. Chase and Marshall both finished with 23.

Nabers has only seven in two years. He’s a good candidate to announce early next year, so I don’t think he’ll take Bowes 26. [autotag]Brian Thomas Jr.[/autotag] is the man to watch. Like Nabers, he also has seven, but he is more likely to be a four-year-old player.

Thomas could turn 14 or 15 next year and become LSU’s top executive in 2024. He would only need 11 or 12 to reach Bowe. He’s a big target that can move up and pinpoint passes, making him a red zone force.

His performance this year could put him at the right pace, then it just comes down to whether he sticks or not.

17 consecutive completions

: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow set this record against Ole Miss in 2019. He broke the previous record of 14, which was shared by [autotag]Yes Marcus Russell[/autotag], [autotag]Matt Macuck[/autotag] and [autotag]Chad Loup[/autotag].

Eighteen consecutive completions is no easy task. I’m putting this here because it doesn’t take sustained greatness, it just needs a player to warm up for a quarter or two.

Not impossible.

35 completions in one game

Harry Hoe/Getty Images

Stay here on completions. This record belongs to Davey, also set in that 2001 Alabama game.

Lots of plays have to be made to complete 35 passes. This would require a firefight against an up-tempo attack, and LSU itself would have to act quickly. Add some screens, some short passes and above average luck on the deep shots, and reaching 35 is possible.

23 tackles for a loss in a season

Rick Stewart / Allsport

This record is set by [autotag]Gabriel North[/autotag] in 1994. No one has even gotten below five since then. [autotag]Booger McFarland[/autotag] recorded 18 in 1998. [autotag]Mark Spears[/autotag] achieved 17 in 2004.

I think [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag] has the chance to break through this in the coming years.

He recorded 13 TFLs as a true freshman. He’s the type of guy who can be a TFL machine chasing scramblers, blowing options, and making plays on screens.

It’s daring, but Perkins will make a run on Northerns mark.

25 career sacks

This record is in the name of [autotag]Rydell Melancon[/autotag], who played at LSU from 1980-83. I’m going to mention Perkins again here, because he’s already at 7.5.

If Perkins averages nine sacks in his last two years at LSU, he will become the new record holder. Considering where he is now, it would take some things to get right, but it doesn’t seem to last long.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire