Tanzania: PM – Sport rejuvenates parliamentarians





It was a hive of sports marathons on the Merlin School grounds in Dodoma, where all the systems of the Tanzanian Parliament were fully engaged. Brightened up by hotly contested confrontations, particularly in netball, football, handball, table tennis and tug-of-war, Saturday’s sports bonanza was highly productive in terms of health and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who also took part, was impressed by the exercise. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to urge parliamentarians and other Tanzanian residents to take part in sports, as the culture is vital to physical well-being and mental health. Majaliwa said; “Sport is more important to us MPs because it makes us healthier and sport also helps people to meet each other and strengthen physical fitness, build friendships and develop talents. I congratulate Bunge speaker Tulia Ackson on this innovation to start Bunge Bonanza, which will run on a regular basis. I also congratulate some Members of Parliament and some Members of the House of Representatives, parliamentarians and other government officials who have participated in this bonanza. “We hope to have such a bonanza on June 24 this year. By being able to bring civil servants together as it was now, we are able to build good relationships between us. We as a government are going to develop this bonanza together because it helps to build our unity. “The government and parliament, we will allocate the budget for this Bonanza. It was possible for all of us to participate in all the games available on this bonanza. We will solve the associated challenges and be able to move forward together.” he said. Sign up for the AllAfrica newsletters for free Get the latest African news straight to your inbox Good luck!

There was a problem processing your submission. Try again later. Afterwards, the Speaker of Parliament, Ackson, said that the Bonanza of Parliament will be held four times a year with the aim of raising citizens’ awareness of the importance of taking part in physical activity so that the community can be healthier. “We thank the Honorable President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, as well as the President of Zanzibar and the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for continuing to uphold the Union.” “Doing exercises like this is very helpful in building up the health of the parliamentarians and it can also help build up our teams for the parliamentary competitions which are held once a year. So it is very helpful to prepare for prepare for the championship in advance,” she said. The teams that participated in the bonanza are the parliament and parliament staff team and the parliament (Bunge) team emerged as the overall winners after defeating the parliament staff team in football, netball, table tennis, handball, tug of war, chicken chase and throw ball.

