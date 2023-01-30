Connect with us

Tanzania: PM – Sport rejuvenates parliamentarians

 


It was a hive of sports marathons on the Merlin School grounds in Dodoma, where all the systems of the Tanzanian Parliament were fully engaged.

Brightened up by hotly contested confrontations, particularly in netball, football, handball, table tennis and tug-of-war, Saturday’s sports bonanza was highly productive in terms of health and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who also took part, was impressed by the exercise.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to urge parliamentarians and other Tanzanian residents to take part in sports, as the culture is vital to physical well-being and mental health.

Majaliwa said; “Sport is more important to us MPs because it makes us healthier and sport also helps people to meet each other and strengthen physical fitness, build friendships and develop talents.

I congratulate Bunge speaker Tulia Ackson on this innovation to start Bunge Bonanza, which will run on a regular basis. I also congratulate some Members of Parliament and some Members of the House of Representatives, parliamentarians and other government officials who have participated in this bonanza.

“We hope to have such a bonanza on June 24 this year. By being able to bring civil servants together as it was now, we are able to build good relationships between us. We as a government are going to develop this bonanza together because it helps to build our unity.

“The government and parliament, we will allocate the budget for this Bonanza. It was possible for all of us to participate in all the games available on this bonanza. We will solve the associated challenges and be able to move forward together.” he said.