Depth of Indian cricket is incomparable

World Cup win shows kind of depth that India possesses: coach Nooshin Al Khadeer

Photo: Courtesy BCCI Women/Twitter

India has been waiting for this moment for a long time, head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer said on Sunday after the U-19 women’s cricket team lifted its first ICC trophy.

The Indian women’s team lifted its first-ever ICC trophy on Sunday with a seven-wicket win over England in the U-19 T20 World Cup final.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. This is the feeling we’ve been waiting for a very long time. This is the first time we’ve won the cup and it has come with the U-19 kids. It just shows the depth we have have and what is there for us in the future,” she said after the game.

India had lost to Australia by seven wickets in the Super Six stage, their only defeat in the tournament.

“The most special thing is the belief. I knew they played a bad game against Australia but the way they rallied and played afterwards, we kept it very simple and we thought we would just play good and simple cricket and we would achieve.” this one.”

“From the anthem to the time we won we had goosebumps. I personally realize and understand how special this is for us,” she said.

“To live it off the young girls is commendable. We have been waiting for a cup for a very long time. We have a good future in India. God has been kind and I keep it simple.”

India skipper Shafali Verma credited the support staff for all the support.

“The way all the girls perform and support each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they support us every day and tell us that we are here for the cup and thanks to them we are here,” she said during the presentation ceremony after the game.

“The players supported me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this wonderful team and very happy to win the cup.”

While Shafali had a modest outing with the bat, fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat emerged as the top run-getter with 297 runs at an average of 99.

“She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the staff’s plans,” said Shafali.

“Not only she, Archana, Soumya and I can’t really handle the names, but they were all incredible.”

The other senior player on the team, Richa Ghosh, said the win will give a boost to the senior team to go for the title next month in the T20 World Cup, also in South Africa.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. I’ve been waiting for this for so many years since U-19 days. All the players have good positive energy, I really enjoyed playing with them and we’ll pick up the momentum in the senior World Cup,” she said .

“We are also looking forward to that World Cup, if we can win 2 World Cups it will be great.”

Player of the match Titas Sadhu, who returned with a stunning 2 for 6 in her four overs, said: “It’s really surreal. I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

“We had a plan in mind, and luckily we executed what we planned. The spinners did really well. We played 2 games and watched all the games that happened here, and had a pretty good idea where to bowl. “

English skipper Grace Scrivens blamed the battle unit for the loss.

“We were gutted, our batsman let us down. We were so good during the tournament we went hard against the bowlers, we tried that today but it didn’t quite work out,” said Scrivens, who was named Player of the Tournament won to collect 293 runs and take nine wickets.

“All these girls are incredible and I absolutely loved captaining them. They (the senior England team) have made the journey here, amazing and truly incredible.”