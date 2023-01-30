Former state-level Punjab hockey player lifts sacks to earn livelihood, gets Rs 1.25 per sack





He stands out like a sore thumb, because for some inexplicable reason this promising player seems to have the rough end of the (hockey) stick.

When 30-year-old Paramjeet Kumar returned on Sunday evening after a day-long shift as a ‘palledar’ (someone who loads and unloads 50 kg sacks of rice and wheat from trucks) at the Faridkot mandi, the hockey player took some medicine for his fever and spent some time with his five-year-old son Vikrant Kumar. (Video credit: Paramjeet Kumar) pic.twitter.com/b9puKUXP2z The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 29, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Kumar, who was part of Sports Authority of India, PEPSU and Punjab teams and won medals in four junior hockey nationals and was also named in the Indian junior hockey team in 2007, is paid Rs 1.25 per bag and he loads and unloads about 450 bags a day to earn a living. Roz da ehi routine hai, borian lana te utarna te ek bori de 1.25 rupaye mild han (It is my daily routine to load and unload sacks from trucks and I get Rs 1.25 for each sack). Not many people know about hockey where I work, but when they get to know it they always pat me on the shoulder and that’s the only reward I get from hockey. When I get home, I see my five-year-old son Vikrant and let him play with a plastic hockey stick and ball. Whatever happened to me, I want him to change that, Kumar said while speaking to The Indian Express from Faridkot. Growing up in Faridkot, Kumar was initiated into field hockey by coach Baltej Indepal Singh Babbu at Government Bijendra College and later took coaching from Baljinder Singh. In 2004, Kumar was selected for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Center at NIS, Patiala and was subsequently selected for the Center of Excellence for Hockey at NIS, Patiala, in 2007. Kumar remained with the center until 2009 before he played hockey on contract for Punjab Police and Punjab State Electricity Board for three years. During his time with Patiala, Kumar was part of the SAI Combined team in U-16 and U-18 Hockey Nationals where the team took silver medal at U-16 nationals in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He also played for the PEPSU team and the Punjab team in two nationals returning with medals and was also part of the Indian junior team for the Junior Asia Cup to be held in Bangladesh in 2007. The tournament was canceled for administrative reasons. Kumar played in the Nehru International Tournament with the Indian junior team in Delhi. When I was selected for the SAI center in Patiala, I couldn’t even think about paying for a hockey kit. But staying in the hostel always made me dream of playing for India one day. I played for SAI combined teams in the juniors. When I was picked for the Junior Asia Cup, I got the blazer and couldn’t sleep all night. But two days later, the tournament was cancelled. Indian captain Manpreet Singh, bronze medal winner in the Tokyo Olympics, and other players like Rupinder Pal Singh, Lalit Upadhayay and Kothajeet Singh were my teammates in the SAI teams and they would always praise and cheer me on, recalls Kumar himself. In 2012, Kumar suffered an injury to his left hand and was away from the game for over a year. He returned after his injury and played at the state and local level. In 2015, he took time off from the game and started working as a ‘palledar’. He is currently staying with his wife and son in a rented accommodation owned by her sister and is hoping to get a job when he meets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on February 1. After the injury, it was a struggle to make a comeback. I had to work as a ‘palledar’ at the mandi to make ends meet. I hope to return soon as a player or get a job as a coach. If I could do that, I could set a good example for my son and maybe one day he could play for India, which I couldn’t, says Kumar.

