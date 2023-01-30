No. 18 Men’s Golf Preview: Southwestern Invitational

When: Monday January 30 Wednesday February 1

Format: 18 hole stroke play on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: North Ranch Country Club (Westlake Village, California)

Course Information: Par-72; 7,017 meters

Television: Golf Channel offers live coverage on all three days (3:30pm-6:30pm CT)

Scoring live: https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=26548

Defending National Champions: Texas claimed its fourth NCAA team title in program history last year with a dramatic 3-2 victory over tournament hosts Arizona State in the championship game (Scottsdale, Ariz.). The Longhorns have captured NCAA team championships in 1971, 1972, 2012 and 2022.

15 Straight: UT’s streak of 15 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances is the longest current streak in NCAA Division I men’s golf. Here’s a look at the longest active NCAA Championship appearances going into the 2022-2023 season.

Number of consecutive NCAA Champ appearances School 15 TEXAS 11 Oklahoma 9 Oklahoma state 8 Vanderbilt 7 Arizona state

To proceed to match play: Not only has Texas been a consistent force advancing to the NCAA Championships, the Longhorns have had solid results going into the National Championship. In the last 10 opportunities (dating back to the 2012 NCAA Championships), UT has advanced to the quarterfinals of Match Play (last eight teams) in total SEVEN time. Texas is the only school to at least advance to Match Play SEVEN times in the last 10 opportunities (2020 tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19).

NCAA Matchplay appearances in the last 10 tournaments (2012–22) School 7 (2012-13-15-16-18-19-22) TEXAS 6 (2016-17-18-19-21-22) Oklahoma 6 (2014-17-18-19-21-22) Oklahoma state 6 (2015-16-17-19-21-22) Vanderbilt

The field factor: Now in his 26th season as head coach with Texas, John Fields has led the Longhorns to 20 NCAA Championship appearances in his 24 opportunities (no NCAA tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19). Under Fields’ leadership, UT has racked up 10 top-five finishes at the NCAA Championship, including NCAA team titles in 2012 and 2022 and runners-up in 2016 and 2019. Prior to his time at Texas, Fields led the University of New Mexico to nine NCAA Championship appearances in 10 seasons (1988-1997). Fields was named Golfweek’s Men’s National Coach of the Year for the third time during his time in Austin last season (2012, 2016 and 2022). He has also won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors nine times during his 25-year tenure at Texas (2002, 2003, 2004, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022).

Team rankings: Texas is #18 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll (November 18).

The tournament field: The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational includes (ranking reflects Bushnell/Golf Week Division I Coaches poll): No. 5 Arizona State, No. 15 Pepperdine (host), No. 18 TEXASNo. 20 San Diego State, No. 24 Georgia, Oregon, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wake Forest, and Washington.

The Texas Lineup: The UT is represented by the following five players at the Southwestern Invitational:

Travis Vic (Sr., 71.10 avg.) Keaton Wo (Fr., 73.40 avg.) Brian Stark (Gr., first tournament as Longhorn) Jacob Sosa (Fr., 73.67 avg.) Christian Maas (Fr., 70.30 avg.)

Inside the Texas lineup

Travis Vic : No. 7 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (Jan 25) 6 in the current PGA TOUR University class of 2023 rankings (Jan 26) Named on the 2023 Ben Hogan Award watch list (Jan 27) Three-time All-American low amateur at the 2022 US Open (70-69-76-73= 288, +8) semifinalist at the 2022 Western Amateur, one of 12 men’s players to compete for the U.S. squad at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup (July 1-3 in Vandoeuvres, Switzerland) posted a 3-1-1 individual record at the Big 12 Match Play Championship (October 17-19) took a 3&2 victory against Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg (current No. 1 in WAGR) on Big 12 Match Play placed ninth at the Stephens Cup (October 10-12) with 6-under -par 210 (69-72-69) scored a 1-up victory over Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen (current No. 2 in WAGR) during the third place game at the Stephens Cup earned second-team All-America honors during his junior season in 2022 (Golf Week, GCAA) posted a team-best batting average of 70.84 and recorded three top-fives, six t on-10 and nine individual top-20 finishes in 12 stroke play events during the 2021-22 season went 2-1 at the 2022 NCAA Match Play, including a 4&3 victory over Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt) in the Semifinals to record the resounding 1-up win against Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk in the final collegiate best individual runner-up at the 2022 NCAA Norman Regional (May 16-18) at 10-under-par 206 (67-67-72) semi finalist on the 2021 U.S. Amateur 2021 Honorable Mention All-American (Golf Week, GCAA) 2020 Honorable Mention All-American (Golf Week).

Keaton Wo : Participated in each of UT’s first five tournaments Set a 4-0-1 individual record at the Big 12 Match Play Championship (October 17-19) Medalist at the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur with a 36-hole score of 9- under-par 134 (69-65) 2022 Texas Class 5A individual state champion and led Anderson High School to the team championship, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Texas and No. 7 nationally by the AJGA in the class of 2022 three-time Rolex Junior All -American member of the West Team at the 2020 Wyndham Cup recorded seven top-10 finishes on the AJGA Tour, including tied for second place at the 2021 Jackie Burke Invitational, won individual titles at the 2020 George Hannon Junior Invitational and the 2019 AJGA Junior All-Star Invitational at Lake Oconee.

Brian Stark : Making his debut this week in a Longhorn uniform, graduate transfer who spent his previous three seasons at Oklahoma State No. 6 in the current PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 rankings (January 26), earned third-team All-America honors as a junior in 2022 from both the GCAA and Golf Week two-time GCAA All-America Scholar (as a sophomore and a junior) claimed the All-Big 12 and Academic All-Big 12 honors as a junior tied for 15th at the 2022 NCAA Championship on 6-over-par 286 had a season-best tie for third place in The Carmel Cup at 5-under- par 211 (73-70-68) in 2021-22 also tied for 13th in the Big 12 Championship and tied for seventh in the NCAA Columbus Regional in his junior year first team Academic All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2020-21 continued to the quarterfinals of match play at the 2021 US Amateur.

Jacob Sosa : In his collegiate debut, tied for 31st at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (September 16-18) on 6-over-par 216 (74-72-70), Austin led Westlake High School to three straight Texas Class 6A state team titles (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID) posted individual finishes of third, second and tied for fifth at his three state championship tournaments, the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas and No. 14 nationally by the AJGA in the class of 2022 first-team Rolex Junior All-American in 2021 joined the West Team at the 2021 Wyndham Cup placed third at the 2020 Texas State Amateur and earned victory at the 2019 Texas State Junior Championship.