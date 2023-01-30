Analysis: Novak Djokovic is clearly not done with dominating tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating his sport.

He says it.

That’s what his coach says.

And, most importantly, its performance during an exhausting run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam singles title, plus his return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, so to speak.

His message Sunday night was essentially: Watch out.

I still have a lot of motivation. Let’s see how far it takes me. I really don’t want to stop here. I’m not going to stop here, said 35-year-old Djokovic after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, a man more than a decade his junior, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) score in the final at Melbourne Park. I feel good about my tennis. I know that if I feel good physically and mentally, I have a chance to win any Slam against anyone.

Hard to argue.

Not only has no one won more major trophies (Rafael Nadal also has 22; Margaret Court, with 24, and Serena Williams, with 23, are the only players in history with more), but Djokovic continues to put constant pressure on opponents, regardless of the surface or any obstacles in his way.

He returned to Australia with some trepidation, unsure of what kind of reception awaited him a year after being deported for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, and things were going well. He dealt with a sore left hamstring, and things went well, dropping a set on his way to the title. He was troubled by the unusual circumstances that held back his father who had last attended the Australian Open 15 years ago, away from the Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic’s semifinals and finals, and things were going well.

Well, at least able to bottle that all up until the last point was played. That’s when Djokovic broke down emotionally, as he put it, sobbing in the stadium.

It really took tremendous mental energy to stay present, stay focused, take things day by day, he said, wearing a white zip-up jacket with 22 printed on the chest, and really see how far i can go.

His strokes are as pure as can be. His athleticism too. His decision? Out of the ordinary.

Novak is a player who pushes you to the limit, as Tsitsipas explained.

He would know. He lost ten games in a row to Djokovic, two of them in Grand Slam finals.

I don’t see this as a curse. I don’t see this as a bad thing, Tsitsipas continued. This is very good for the sport to have competitors like him, to have champions like him.

The GOAT Greatest of All-Time debate has engaged tennis fans for years, comparing Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. It’s certainly an OK party game, although it’s silly on its merits. All three, it goes without saying, are great.

Federer, 41, is retired. Nadal, 37 in June, left Melbourne with an injured left hip flexor. Djokovic, 36 in May, goes on and on.

For how much longer?

At least another two, three years, said Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who has coached Djokovic since 2019. The way he takes care of his body, the way he (approaches) everything, the food, it’s amazing.

Djokovic can’t be pinned down to what he has left. Nor should he. Like Federer, like Nadal, like Williams, he can play as long as he wants.

Let’s say Djokovic is not satisfied with what he has done.

I don’t know how many years I’m going to play or how many Slams I’m going to play. It depends on several things. It doesn’t just depend on my body, said the father of two, pointing out that a good balance with his family life is also important to him.

As it is now, Djokovic has won 10 of the last 19 majors. Nadal has half a dozen and no one collected more after the age of 30. to No. 1 on September 19, but missed the Australian Open with a leg injury.

Djokovic was not at Flushing Meadows for the same reason he was at Melbourne Park last year, and the United States, unlike Australia, still does not allow unvaccinated foreigners.

But before that, Djokovic is definitely the favorite at Roland Garros when Nadal is not healthy, and at Wimbledon, which he has already won seven times.

Physically I can keep myself fit. Of course 35 is not 25, although I’d like to believe it is, Djokovic said. But I still feel like there’s time for me. Let’s see how far I go.

