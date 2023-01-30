Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis

A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee describes his incredible journey as he strives to become a world champion.

Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised over 60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the world, earning him a top 30 ranking in the International Table Tennis Federations Para world rankings. .

But Mr. Heaps, who first picked up a bat at age eight, stopped playing at age 32 and only found success playing in a wheelchair in the past four years after losing both legs to long-term diabetes and artery problems.

After climbing his way up the rankings to become the 12th highest European in the para world rankings and 29th overall, he is now relying on donations through GoFundMe to make it to the International Wheelchair Amputee Sports Federation World Games in Thailand in December where he will make an attempt to become world champion.

It means so much to me, Mr Heaps, formerly a co-owner of both a sports equipment company and a recycling company, told the PA news agency.

I am disabled, there are many people who are much worse off than me, but if I can inspire others at my age to stay healthy first, and have an actual interest I am sure, were it not for table tennis , I would live the whole sitting on a couch all day watching TV, every day.

And I couldn’t have done that without the help of everyone who went through GoFundMe and the other charities.

Mr Heaps lost his right leg in April 2019, and just six days after having his left leg amputated in May 2019, he was in a wheelchair playing table tennis.

He has raised over 19,000 through donations from strangers to participate in Germany, Egypt, France, Jordan, Mexico, Italy, Argentina and more, and has received funds from charities that also help pay for travel, coaching, training facilities, a wheelchair upgrade and accommodation.

Along the way he has won three gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals and was crowned the first European Veterans Para Wheelchair Champion after winning gold at a tournament in Italy in June 2022.

I am now retired, said Mr. Heaps.

And you know, I depend on the state pension. I can’t afford to spend 2,500 to fly to Thailand for three or four days to play table tennis.

What it has done for me, for my self-esteem and for my mental well-being, is incredible.

But Mr. Heaps insisted he still needs to raise more money for a chance to fulfill his dream of becoming world champion at the end of the year.

The GoFundMe page is really, really important, he said.

(The money) doesn’t go very far at all, so the response has been very good, but I still need more.

And while Mr. Heaps needs money to keep his table tennis career going, he wanted to give back and raise money for a charity that helped him: Pilgrim Bandits, a small military charity that helps and supports military and injured servicemen.

I got in touch with them and they helped me with my wheelchair, Mr. Heaps said.

(So) two days after my 67th birthday, I did a 12,000 foot skydive with no legs.

And I raised over 1,000 for them that I needed, but I wanted to do it for someone else and I was so proud that I did it.

He thought about playing table tennis as a young man this time compared to as a 67 year old.

It’s crazy to even think I’d have no limbs, that’s the first thing, Mr. Heaps added.

Crazy to think I’d still be playing table tennis.

But what’s really crazy (to think) is that I would still be competing at a high level.

They should know in para circles that this guy won loads of medals for Great Britain here last year, he’s 67, he’s still competing and beating people 40 and 50 years younger than him.

Mr Heaps also paid tribute to his wife and daughter, Pauline and Charlotte, who have helped him on his journey back to competitive table tennis.

Not just physical support, but the verbal support and anything else you can’t do on your own, he said.

When I first came out of the hospital (after) my first leg, my wife had to wash me, dress me, you have no balance.

For more information on Mr Heaps GoFundMe, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/fund-the-simon-heaps-wheelchair-tt-dream

