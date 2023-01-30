



CHAMPAIGN, sick. Men’s tennis in Illinois rounded out the weekend with two wins over Drake and Bellarmine on January 29 at the Atkins Tennis Center. “Of course I am very happy that I won 4-0 this weekend,” said the head coach Brad dancer said. “I think one of the other big things is getting some guys out. We’ve been waiting for it for a long time Gabriel Guzauskas back outside. So for him to be there this weekend was great. He’s going to be a really integral part of what we’re doing, not just in this season but in future seasons and for him to come out again was really crucial for us. We got a little bit of guts back in our doubles, which was good to see. Overall it’s a successful weekend when you go 4-0 and we have big challenges ahead with Duke and North Carolina. People come to tennis in Illinois to be a part of these competitions and we look forward to it.” Drake, 5-2 Transfers Mathis Debru and Oliver Okonkwo made quick work of opponents Evan Fragistas and Jeremy Schifris with a 6-0 win. William Mroz and Kenta Miyoshi followed by a 6-4 victory over Markus Bolin and Olle Sonesson Lidholt. Hunter Heck and Charles Ozolins were leading 6–5 before their match went unfinished. Ozolins was the first Illini to finish in singles with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) victory over Matija Matic. Miyoshi took his victory 7-6 (5), 6-0 against Reid Jarvis. Okonkwo beat Markus Bolin 7-5, 6-2 followed by Alex Petrov with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Oliver Johansson. Both Heck and Mroz dropped their Heck games, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, against Jeremy Schifris and Mroz against Evan Fragistas 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Bellarmine, 6-1 Double play was again done within an hour, first with Heck and Lucas Horve beating Jack Batchelor and Kyle Tang 6-1 followed by Okonkwo and Debru beating Paul Reynolds and Matthew Nice 6-3. Debru quickly advanced to singles competition by defeating Eli Wood 6-2, 6-1. Okonkwo was next Illini with a win, defeating Vineet Ramesh 6-1, 6-3. Petrov also won his match by beating Kyle Tang 6-1, 6-2. Gabriel Guzauskas followed and defeated Jack Batchelor 6-3, 6-3. Two Illini went first in supertiebreaks, Nick Master who defeated Paul Reynolds 6-3, 3-6, 10-4, followed by Miyoshi who lost his match to Matthew Nice, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. Illinois has a tough weekend ahead and travels to North Carolina to face No. 19 Duke and No. 17 North Carolina on February 3-4. Drake results Doubles 1. Charles Ozolins / Hunter Heck (ILL) vs. Oliver Johansson/Matija Matic (DRA) Unfinished, 6-5 2. Mathis Debru / Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) def. Evan Fragistas/Jeremy Schifris (DRA) 6-0 3. William Mroz / Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) def. Markus Bolin/Olle Sonesson Lidhol (DRA) 6-4 Single people 1. Jeremy Schifris (DRA) defeated. Hunter Heck (ILL) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

2. Charles Ozolins (ILL) def. Matija Matic (DRA) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

3. Alex Petrov (ILL) def. Oliver Johansson (DRA) 6-3, 6-3

4. Evan Fragistas (DRA) defeated. William Mroz (ILL) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

5. Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) def. Reid Jarvis (DRA) 7-6 (7-5), 6-0

6. Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) def. Marcus Bolin (DRA) 7-5, 6-2 Bellarmine Results Doubles 1. Hunter Heck / Lucas Horve (ILL) def. Jack Batchelor/Kyle Tang (BEL) 6-1 2. Oliver Okonkwo / Mathis Debru (ILL) def. Paul Reynolds/Matthew Nice (BEL) 6-3 3. Gabriel Guzauskas / Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) vs. Xavier Ecmara/Eli Wood (BELL) 5-3 uf Single people 1. Alex Petrov (ILL) def. Kyle Tang (BEL) 6-1, 6-2 2. Gabriel Guzauskas (ILL) def. Jack Batchelor (BEL) 6-3, 6-3 3. Matthew Nice (BELL) def. Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 4. Nick Master (ILL) def. Paul Reynolds (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 5. Oliver Okonkwo (ILL) def. Vineet Ramesh (BEL) 6-1, 6-3 6. Mathis Debru (ILL) def. Eli Wood (BEL) 6-2, 6-1

