Australia has a realistic chance of ending a test cricket drought in India

Success has been rare for Australia in India (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/The India Today … [+] group via Getty Images) The India Today group via Getty Images

Make no mistake, winning a test series in India is the toughest challenge in cricket. Only Andrew Strauss’s England, increasingly an underrated team as the years go by, have conquered this formidable ground in the last 18 years.

Winning the famous Ashes series in England, another bogey for Australia, might get a lot more attention, but beating India in their comfort will take Pat Cummins’ team to greatness.

England’s sailor-friendly surfaces are an eyesore for Australia, an even longer streak of winning drought than India, but India’s spinning, dusty decks have produced some of their darkest moments on record.

Even their all-time greats haven’t been immune. Legendary legs spinner Shane Warne took a memorable thump from rival Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 as he had seldom been before or since. Ricky Ponting could barely smell a run in 2001, tortured by spinner Harbhajan Singh.

There was also the embarrassing homework scandal in 2013 that effectively cost then-coach Mickey Arthur his job.

Australia’s Ricky Ponting struggled badly against Harbhajan Singh Hamish Blair/ALLSPORT Getty Images

Contrary to expectations, an inexperienced Australia fought surprisingly hard in 2017 before losing its appetite for the backend. Then the sandpaper saga derailed them 12 months later, with Australia going on to lose two home series to India, who had never before tasted success Down Under.

After a dominant last 12 months under new captain Pat Cummins, a confident Australia have jumped to the top of the Test rankings – which honestly doesn’t mean much – but the eye test shows they are the best team in the country since their heyday ended in 2007.

Aside from perhaps spin depth, Australia is well stocked across the board, although some early injuries for what had been such a stable team exposed warts for their big Indian challenge.

With speedy Mitchell Starc ruled out of the first Test, all-rounder Cameron Green can join him on the sidelines for the series opener with a finger injury to seriously upset Australia’s balance.

Even though the surfaces are expected to run viciously in India, Australia’s best shot at a series win is likely to replicate their famous blueprint in 2004 where they put in three quicks alongside Warne, who had a mostly mediocre record in India, but effectively used to perform. the grunt work.

Without Green’s sharp edges, Australia will more than likely have to use one of their backup spinners: Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar and Todd Murphy without a cap. Legspinner Swepson is probably the best candidate, although he struggled especially in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and was on the outside in the Australian summer, although he performed well in the back end of the Big Bash League season.

Against South Africa earlier this month, Agar returned from a five-year Test absence in a wicketless return and the white-ball specialist has never proved his worth in the longer format.

Ashton Agar struggles with the longer format (Photo by Jason McCawley – CA/Cricket Australia via … [+] Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Green’s absence will be a game-changer for Australia, who will nevertheless realistically dream of a series victory in India for the first time since 2004. They may not make India more vulnerable with the hosts without injured stars Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh. Pant, who was recently involved in a horrific car accident.

Australia’s quicks, especially Cummins, can cast tireless spells crucial to surviving India’s debilitating conditions. Front line spinner Nathan Lyon looms as a major key and will require a bumper sequence in the face of an anticipated attack from India’s star hitters.

Australia’s batting looks a bit shaky with not much experience in India bar veterans Steve Smith and David Warner, who have a poor record there. Much has been made about the fragility of No. 5 Travis Head in South Asia and how easy it is to unleash such arrogant batsman amid the comforts of home when a mighty platform had been laid, as was repeatedly the case in the summer.

Head looms as a litmus test for Australia and if he backs up his offensive instincts then it could prove instructive to the team’s approach and overall confidence that has been slowly rebuilt since Newlands’ dark days.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Australia has every right to believe they can win against India in what constitutes an era-defining triumph.

Don’t be surprised if they pull off cricket’s toughest challenge.