Novak Djokovic’s move after the Australian Open final is causing the frenzy of tennis fans

Novak Djokovic has rocked the tennis world after fans reacted to a detail on the Serb’s clothing after he finished 10th Australian Open title on Sunday night. The 35-year-old was in shape as he was defeated Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) to tie Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record of 22 major singles titles.

Already the longest-serving world No. 1 in history, Djokovic is poised to return to the top of men’s tennis. he was expelled from Australia and the investigation into his hamstring injury during this year’s tournament took its toll, with seeing the Serb crying uncontrollably with his team in the stands and along the side of the field after the game.

Djokovic’s emotions subsided by the time the trophy ceremony rolled around, but it was another detail – this time on the Serb’s attire that sparked a frenzy on social media. The Serb came out for the trophy presentation wearing a jacket with the number ’22’ printed on it – to symbolize his record win at Melbourne Park.

Just as Roger Federer had done at Wimbledon all those years ago by wearing a 15 jacket when he surpassed Pete Sampras’ record of grand slam titles in 2009, Djokovic reveled in his memorable performance. The tennis world – including Aussie rival Nick Kyrgios – couldn’t get enough of Djokovic’s boss move.

However, speaking to Eurosport after the match, the Serb insisted he had no idea about the jacket before putting it on. The 35-year-old says someone from his team forced him to don it for the trophy presentation and he was happy to wear the bold fashion statement.

I do not know [when it was made], he said. People won’t believe me, but I had no idea about this jacket. I had brought another jacket for the ceremony, but my team told me to wear this. It was nice of them.

While Djokovic’s victory sees him tie Nadal for most majors in men’s tennis history, the Serb’s supporters are adamant that he is the greatest player of all time. Leaving his masterclass against Tsitsipas on Sunday night at Melbourne Park, few would argue that Djokovic seems destined to contribute to his grand slam tally. Indeed, Tsitsipas was happy to call Djokovic the ‘GOAT’ in his second-place finish.

He is one of the greatest in our sport, said the Greek before being encouraged by the rowdy Serbian fans in the crowd to change his statement. He is certainly the best to ever hold a tennis racket, Tsitsipas added to loud cheers from Rod Laver Arena.

It speaks for itself what you have achieved so far. It’s all in the numbers. Congratulations, the Greek star said to his opponent in a stylish runner-up speech. Not just for yourself, but for having such a supportive family. You know, I think it’s very similar to the way we grew up playing tennis, so it’s been an incredible journey for you, so I admire what you’ve done for our sport.

I think you make me a better player when I’m on the field, so thank you. I’ve had the privilege of playing many tough high intensity matches, but I’d like to say again that Novak brings out the best in me, which I’ve worked for all my life.

Novak Djokovic downplays GOAT claims

Djokovic was humbled by Tsitsipas’ words and honored to be mentioned in the GOAT conversation, but said it was impossible to compare players from different eras. Afterwards, the 35-year-old said he was happy enough to be recognized as one of the legends of the game.

“No, no, look, first I have to say I am so honored and privileged to be the first in this discussion,” said Djokovic after taking his 10th Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park. “Second, I honor and admire history and all the greats who paved the way for all of us to be here where we are today. I feel like it’s hard to have a conversation about this because every generation is different .

Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his 10th Australian Open final in 2023. Photo: Getty

“You know, 30, 40 years ago you played three out of four shots on the grass with wooden rackets. Technology has progressed so much. Things have changed. Hard to compare generations.

“But I feel like I really gave my best and I still do. So if people see me as one of the best players to ever play the game, I’m very grateful.”

The father-of-two is also the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four grand slam titles simultaneously — and the only man to win the non-calendar year grand slam on three different surfaces. Djokovic also enjoys a winning head-to-head record over Nadal (30-29) and fellow GOAT contender Roger Federer (27-23) and holds the most Masters 1000 titles.

