“Sport that doesn’t have to exist; just play real tennis, you’re an adult”

Tennis fans have been less than impressed with Pickleball’s promotion in recent months.

Pickleball, a relatively unknown recreational sport, came to prominence in 2022 and numerous celebrities invested in it. Considered a descendant of tennis, ping pong and badminton, the activity involves many smaller outdoor courts with paddles replacing rackets and plastic balls replacing rubber and felt balls.

Originally invented to keep the elderly active, the sport has now gained support for its commercialization, with three competitions launched in recent years.

However, it recently received a huge backlash due to the lack of athleticism and the overall thrill of a real sport. The activity has also hit the wrong nerve for sports enthusiasts, with pickleball taking over many of their local tennis and basketball courts. In addition, fans have criticized the American broadcaster Tennis Channel for ignoring important matches in favor of the recreational sport.

A video showing pickleball’s unsystematic rules recently surfaced on social media, and sports fans were quick to voice their distaste, with many deeming it an unserious game.

“So America has torn up its courts and other recreational facilities to make way for this venture-backed parasitic pursuit with an unserious name and unserious rules,” one person commented.

"So America has torn up its courts and other recreational facilities to make way for this venture-backed parasitic pursuit with an unserious name and unserious rules," one person commented.

“I can’t get around being an adult and SO serious about something with such a non-serious name and non-serious concept,” another person said.

"I can't get around being an adult and SO serious about something with such a non-serious name and non-serious concept," another person said.

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova joined the others.

“What is this,” she said.

Here are a few more comments:

"Had an old friend once ask me to play pickle ball. He wasn't my friend much after that because this is exactly how I picture this mess. It's tennis for people with no athletic ability or shame."

"America has done a lot of bad over the years, but I unequivocally think the worst thing they've ever done is make pickleball a thing."

"If you play pickle ball regularly and you're under 40, you might as well wear a shirt with a disappointing athlete on your back."

"I don't know what split stepping means and, like Lucille Bluth, I won't bother to learn it. But without watching this clip, I can see that if racquet sports interest you, try a little unheard of sport called tennis. It has world class athletes and everything!"

"As a former (tennis) doubles specialist, it's nice to see pickle ball get the hate it deserves."

