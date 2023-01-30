Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket | Cricket

Veteran India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday to explore “new opportunities in the world of cricket and its business side”. He last played for India in December 2018 during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

Murali appeared in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India during his international career which started in 2008 when he came on for Gautam Gambhir in the playing XI of the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia at Nagpur. He scored 3982 runs in Tests with 12 centuries and 15 fifties, 339 runs in ODIs with a lone half century and 169 runs in T20Is.

He tweeted: Today it is with immense gratitude and humility that I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 was the best years of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the highest level of sport. I am thankful for the opportunities provided to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.

To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff, it has been an absolute privilege to have played with all of you, and I thank you all for helping me make my dream come true. To cricket fans who have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport will forever cherish the moments I spent with all of you and your support has always been a source of motivation to me.

He also played 135 first-class and 94 List A cricket matches for Tamil Nadu, last appearing at the end of 2019. Murali also played in 106 IPL matches, scoring 2619 runs with two tons and 13 fifties, and last appeared in September 2020.