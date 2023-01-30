Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games: Games keep the same 22 sports as Paris 2024





Badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo, where host country Japan achieved great success The 2028 LA Paralympics will retain the same 22 sports as the rescheduled Tokyo Games and Paris 2024 schedule. However, the International Paralympic Committee has given the organizers of the Games the option to add paraclimbing and parasurfing to the program. If either sport is proposed, the IPC Board of Directors will make a final decision in late 2023. A total of 33 sports had registered to be part of the 2028 program. The must-miss sports are arm wrestling, Cerebral Palsy (CP) football, golf, karate, paradancing, wheelchair football, sailing, wheelchair handball and beach paravolley. Badminton and taekwondo have been added to the Paralympic schedule for the Tokyo Games and will retain their place. “The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sports program that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic movement,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. “Determining these sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation’s application process has been a hugely difficult task for the IPC Governing Board as we have received 33 excellent applications. “All international federations that have submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their entries as they underline that all parasports are growing stronger.” Casey Wasserman, President of LA28 added: “The LA28 Paralympic Games will be an incredible moment for adaptive elite sport against the backdrop of one of the most diverse and inclusive cities in the world. “We look forward to bringing to life a remarkable Paralympic sports program that will create an exceptional gaming experience for athletes and fans. “LA28 has always been about integrating LA’s creative energy into the sports tradition to bring new fans to the Olympic and Paralympic movement. “As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how we can best improve the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games.” LA 2028 sports: Para Badminton, Bocce Ball, Blind Soccer, Goalball, Para Judo, Para Canoe, Para Equestrian, Para Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Fencing, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Para -swimming, Para-rowing, Shooting Para Sport, Para-taekwondo, Para-triathlon, wheelchair rugby, Para-cycling.

