Sports
Novak Djokovic captures his 10th Australian Open Men’s Singles title
MELBOURNE, Australia Novak Djokovic came to Australia on a mission, or rather a series of missions.
To win the championship he had won nine more times. To win a 22nd Grand Slam men’s singles title and tie with his rival Rafael Nadal at the top of that list. To dispel any doubt anyone could have about whether he remains the dominant player in the world, the most dominant player of the last decade and now this one. To show the world that the only way to prevent him from winning almost every tennis tournament is to not let him play.
Check. Check. Check. And check.
A year after Australia deported him over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic recaptured the Grand Slam title he has won more than any other, capturing a record 10th championship at the Australian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas with 6-3, 7 -6(4), 7-6(5), on Sunday.
After a final forehand from the Tsitsipass racket hovered for a long time to end a match that felt lopsided despite the two tiebreakers, Djokovic turned and stared at his family and coaches sitting in his box. He pointed to his head, his heart, and then just below his waistband, telling the world his team’s code language and telling the world that winning on Sunday cost everything he had.
It takes a big heart, mental strength and things like that, he said laughing as the night had passed into early morning.
He wore a jacket with a brightly colored number 22 just below the right side of his collarbone and called this victory the greatest victory of my life.
In addition to taking pole position to pass injured star Nadal on his career Grand Slam list and in the GOAT debate, Djokovic also recaptured first place in the world rankings, becoming the second-oldest player at 35 who reached that tenuous position. realm, behind only Roger Federer, who was nearly 37 during his last stint at the top of the tennis world. Djokovic turns 36 on May 22. It’s probably a bad idea to bet that he won’t take that record away from Federer, as he has with so many others.
The achievement is all the more remarkable given how much tennis Djokovic has missed over the past year. He cannot play in the United States due to his refusal to receive a covid-19 shot. Unless there is a change in that policy, he will miss another major tournament in Indian Wells, California, in March and the hard courts swing this summer, including the US Open.
He is either stubborn or a man of principle and more likely both.
Djokovic’s scoresheets in this tournament might suggest that these last two weeks have been little more than a vacation with some tennis thrown in. He dropped just one set in seven games. His tests in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals were almost complete eliminations of opponents.
When Djokovic is active, as in the second week of this tournament, everything revolves around firsts. Line-scraping first serve earns him the first point of his service games. Serving his opponents first breaks that become a first dagger, and first set victories for a player who rarely lets anyone sneak back into a match.
He won’t let opponents catch their breath, kicking back at their shins, forcing them to take another shot, then another, after they think they’ve won a point. It’s tennis as a form of suffocation. Tommy Paul, the American who lost to Djokovic in the semifinal, said afterwards that much of the first set had been a blur. Paul has been playing tennis all his life, but this time the seconds between points, between the moment he hit one ball and the moment he was running for the next one, had never passed so quickly.
Andrey Rublev, a Russian with a forehand and serve, paced the hallway in the minutes before being called onto the field to play him in the quarter-finals.
In the fourth round, Alex de Minaur, playing to a hometown crowd ready to cheer him on in battle, won just five games. After demolishing the Minaur, Djokovic told the Serbian press that playing against an Australian in Australia had motivated him because of what the country’s government had done to him last year, detaining and deporting him because of his notoriety and his stance against mandatory vaccinations.
But Djokovic’s land reclamation mission in Australia was fraught with danger. Prior to the tournament, he aggravated his hamstring. It forced him to take to the track with a fat band around the injured area all the way to the final. He stumbled through the first week, playing without the magic move that forms the basis of his game.
Goran Ivanisevic, Djokovic’s coach, said 97 percent of the players would have withdrawn from the tournament.
He comes from space, Ivanisevic said of Djokovic, who became even more aggressive with his injury, hitting with his forehand whenever he saw an opportunity to end a point quickly. His brain works differently.
And then, as with so many of his previous injuries, a combination of rest, massages, and pain medications made the pain and discomfort disappear when it mattered most. He heard the noise on social media questioning whether the leg had ever been injured, and responded that no one ever questioned the validity of other players’ injuries, an unsubtle reference to the ever-battered Nadal.
Then, just as he was getting to top speed, his father, Srdjan, was caught on video taking a picture with fans outside the Rod Laver Arena, some of whom were holding Russian flags, after Djokovic’s quarter-final victory. Serbia and Russia have close political and cultural ties. Tennis crowds outside Serbia almost always arrive with some animosity towards Djokovic, and they pull hard for his opponents, who are usually underdogs.
Djokovic acted with Paul and then acted with the public, assuring everyone that his father never intended to show support for the war in Ukraine, that growing up in the war-torn Balkans, he knew the horrors of violent conflict and never would. support it.
After that, only Tsitsipas, seen for many years as the heir to the throne of tennis, stood in his way.
Perhaps Sunday night in Australia, where the large, vibrant Greek population has turned Tsitsipas into an adopted son, would be the night, especially with the No. 1 ranking on the line.
But then again, maybe not. Tsitsipas came out without the ease and fluidity with which he had played for nearly two weeks, falling behind early on. Djokovic barely seemed to sweat when he took the first set.
In the second set, however, Tsitsipass’s arm seemed to loosen, the forehands began to thump and the windmill one-handed backhands began to whip.
This will undoubtedly be the hour that will keep Tsitsipas awake at night for weeks to come. The netted volley that would have given him the chance to break Djokovic’s serve at 4-3. The tentative return of Djokovic’s meatball from a second serve when Tsitsipas had determined the point. The long forehand and loose backhand, the blow that Djokovic pulled all night, gave him the advantage that he didn’t want to give up in the tiebreak.
He is the greatest ever to hold a tennis racket, Tsitsipas said of Djokovic as he re-held his number two.
Djokovic is the best front runner in the game, winning about 95 percent of the matches where he wins the first set. He only lost a two-set lead once, 13 years ago.
They traded service breaks in the first two games of the third set, then traded service games until yet another tiebreak. Like the game itself, it was nowhere near as close as the final numbers. Tsitsipas fired his shots well into the net, giving Djokovic a 5-0 lead.
And as Tsitsipas came close and won five of the next six points, as Djokovic honed his game and Tsitsipas swung his racket with nothing to lose, there was little doubt as to how this would end only when.
