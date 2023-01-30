Novak Djokovic captures his 10th Australian Open Men’s Singles title

MELBOURNE, Australia Novak Djokovic came to Australia on a mission, or rather a series of missions.

To win the championship he had won nine more times. To win a 22nd Grand Slam men’s singles title and tie with his rival Rafael Nadal at the top of that list. To dispel any doubt anyone could have about whether he remains the dominant player in the world, the most dominant player of the last decade and now this one. To show the world that the only way to prevent him from winning almost every tennis tournament is to not let him play.

Check. Check. Check. And check.

A year after Australia deported him over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic recaptured the Grand Slam title he has won more than any other, capturing a record 10th championship at the Australian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas with 6-3, 7 -6(4), 7-6(5), on Sunday.

After a final forehand from the Tsitsipass racket hovered for a long time to end a match that felt lopsided despite the two tiebreakers, Djokovic turned and stared at his family and coaches sitting in his box. He pointed to his head, his heart, and then just below his waistband, telling the world his team’s code language and telling the world that winning on Sunday cost everything he had.