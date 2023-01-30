Rutherford takes revenge on Boudreau for goal in Red Wings game? Griffins taste defeat again

Many, many years ago, Bruce Boudreau scored his first NHL goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs, against the Detroit Red Wings. It was March 12, 1977 at Maple Leaf Gardens and Boudreau experienced an escape.

The goalkeeper in the Detroit net who was beaten during the game? Well, none other than Jim Rutherford. Yes, the same Rutherford who, in his role as president of the Vancouver Canucks, flung Vancouver coach Boudreau for days before officially firing him last week.

Who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory? Well, based on social media, just above everyone else. And since the suggestion is that revenge is a dish best served cold, let’s suppose for a moment that Rutherford finally got revenge on Boudreau for that goal he scored nearly 47 years ago.

Sure, it’s a crazy idea. This is more coincidence than conspiracy. But it’s not the craziest thing you’ll read today.

Griffins go down again

Trailing 4-0 through 1:15 of the second period, the Grand Rapids Griffins were 4-2 losers in an AHL road game Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Griffins are 2-3-1-2 over their last eight games, falling to 15-20-2-2 on the season.

It wasn’t all bad news for Grand Rapids, though. Defender Simon Edvinsson returned to action after missing one game with an unknown injury. Edvinsson scored a goal, his third point in his last four games. It was a power play goal, ending an 0-for-24 Griffins slip with the man advantage.

Matt Luff played his first game since being sent down by Detroit and got an assist. Jasper Weatherby also scored. He has a point in each of his first two games with the Griffins.

The Griffins have assigned forwards Drew Worrad and Patrick McGrath to the ECHL Toledo Walleye. Grand Rapids returns to action on Sunday at 4 PM ET with the Chicago Wolves.

Red Wings in case you missed it

The underlying numbers show that forward Lucas Raymond is a defensive liability for the Red Wings

A 10-day break in action couldn’t have come at a better time for Detroit

The Red Wings finished 1-1 on their two-game road trip after a 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders

Red Wings next game

Detroit is out until February 7, when the Red Wings will play host to the Edmonton Oilers. The Red Wings are 12-3 in their last 15 home games against the Oilers.

Hockey Now Network

