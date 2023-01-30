No. 6 men’s tennis advances to ITA National Indoor Championships

Austin No. 6 Texas Men’s Tennis advanced to the ITA National Indoor Championships for the fifth consecutive year with a 4-0 sweep of the No. 14 Arizona on Sunday at the Weller Indoor Tennis Center. With the win, the Longhorns clinched the ITA Kickoff Austin Regional Championship and are now 5-0 to start the year with four of those wins against top-25 opponents.

Texas secured the double with wins over Nos. 1 and 2 and followed with singles wins by junior No. 13 Hello Woldeab at number 4, Cleeve Harper at No. 5 and No. 30 Micah Braswell at No. 3.

After a strong performance by the Longhorns in doubles for a 1-0 lead, Woldeab was first from the singles field with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over No. 54 Herman Hoeyeraal. Despite three deuce points, two won by Woldeab 2-2 and 6-6 and one by Hoeyeraal for a 6-5 lead, the entire first set remained on service until a tiebreak. Hoeyeraal served first in that frame and moved into a 2–0 lead, but Woldeab countered with the next two to match it. After the players traded points, Woldeab took his first lead at 4-3 and the players traded back to 6-5 as Woldeab broke the streak for the win. In the second set, Woldeab used a break in the second game for a 3-0 lead before breaking again on a deuce point for 5-1. Hoeyeraal answered the two-run break with one of his own and then held on for 5-3, but Woldeab served out from there for the game and a 2-0 Texas lead.

A short time later, Harper was next with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over No. 78 Jay Friend. Harper secured the only two breaks of the first set at 2-0 and on a deuce point at 6-2 to take the frame. The second set stayed on serve until Harper took a 4-3 lead as he held on to a deuce-point and followed up with a deuce-point break for 5-3. Friend broke back to stay in the game and the next three games remained on serve until the tiebreak. The breaker’s first five points traded between the two until Harper took two in a row for a 4–2 lead. The next four also traded to 6-4 as Harper broke through again to win the game and give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead.

Three other games almost went in favor of Texas for the clinch, but it was Braswell who came home first with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) over No. 117 Gustaf Strom. After Strom broke in the opening game to hold at 2-0, Braswell responded with a 3-0 run capped by a deuce-point hold. Strom also held on with a deuce point in the next game, but Braswell ended the set with another 3-0 run. The first three games of the second were all breaks, with each player doing so with a deuce point in the first two games, starting with Braswell. He was then first to hold out for 3-1, but Strom used a deuce-point break as part of a 3-0 run for the lead. The players took turns 2-0 runs starting with Braswell leaving Strom 6-5, but Braswell was able to hold his serve on a deuce point to send it to a tiebreak. There it was Braswell who got the first mini-break to take a 3-2 lead, and although Strom broke each of his subsequent serves to go up 4-3, Braswell put on a 3-0 run to get back to get up, 6 -4. Strom got one point back on serve, but Braswell won the game on a final break to give Texas the sweep.

In the remaining singles games, the Longhorns had won the first set in two of them and were in good position for second set victories in both. Junior No. 3 Eliot Spizzirri lead No. 19 Jonas Ziverts, 7-6 (7), 6-5 at No. 1 when play stopped. As with Woldeab’s first set, Spizzirri’s also held all the way to the tiebreak, with Ziverts collecting the only two points to lead 2-1 and 5-4. In the tiebreak, Spizzirri was either tied or leading for most of the game, trailing only 1-0 and then 7-6 before going 3-0 for the win. In the second inning, despite a broken run on a deuce run in the opening game, Spizzirri generated a 4–1 run for the lead. Ziverts came back with a 3-0 run to tie the score, then the last three games remained on service until play stopped.

At number 6, senior Nevin Arimilli was lined up ahead of the singles and made the most of his opportunity, leading No. 74 Nick Lagaev, 6–4, 5–5. Arimilli exploited a break in the third game to take a 2-1 lead which he consolidated to 3-1 on serve. Lagaev eventually got the break back to equalize at 4–4, but Arimilli broke back and then served to finish the set. In the second, Arimilli got another 3-1 lead, this time after using a break in the opening game, and Lagaev eventually got the break back at 4-4. Each player then held their next serve when the game ended.

Arizona claimed their lone set of the day in yet another tiebreaker, and an overtime, as No. 85 Colton Smith led the sophomore Pierre-Yves Bailly , 7-6 (9), 1-5 at No. 2. Although Bailly opened up a 3-1 lead in the first set, five deuce points determined the remainder, four of which went to Smith, who used the first two to tie on 3-3. He then took the lead on the next at 5-4 until Bailly used his to take the lead back at 6-5. The next game also went to deuce, giving Bailly a set point, but Smith claimed it went to a tiebreaker. That frame would be a back and forth battle with neither player leading more than a point until the end for Smith at 11-9. The second set was then all Bailly as Smith held in the opening game, but from there Bailly went on a 5-0 run until play stopped.

Earlier in doubles, the No. 7 duo of Harper and Spizzirri roared out of the gate with a 5-0 run against No. 1 Ziverts and Hoeyeraal en route to a 6-1 win with Arizona’s only game on serve.

Woldeab and Bailly then moved into No. 2 with a 6-3 win over Smith and Friend. The Wildcats broke through in the opening game and then held on at 2-0, but the Longhorns answered with a 3-0 run for the lead. The next game featured a deuce point for a possible break to extend the lead, but Arizona held on at 3-3. Despite this, Texas finished with another 3-0, capped by a deuce-point hold for the win.

In the remaining unfinished match, Braswell returned to the doubles lineup and reunited with senior Chih Chi Huang at No. 3. The duo had just secured the first break of the game to go up 5-4 over Strom and Eric Padgham as the doubles ended.

The Longhorns now head to No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday, February 5 at 12pm ET/11am CT.

#6 Texas 4, #14 Arizona 0

Singles Finishing Order (4,5,3)

1. #3 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. #19 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) 7-6 (7), 6-5, unf.

2. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) vs. #85 Colton Smith (ARIZ) 6-7 (9), 5-1, unf.

3. #30 Micah Braswell (UT) def. #117 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) 6-3, 7-6 (5)

4. #13 Hello Woldeab (UT) def. #54 Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) 7-6 (5), 6-3

5. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. #78 Jay Friend (ARIZ) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) vs. #74 Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-4, 5-5, unf.