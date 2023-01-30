IND:101/4 (19.5) | Live Cricket Score | IND vs NZ | nz in ind 3 t20is 2023





Find all 11 10 2 0 110 by Yuzvendra Chahal 3.3 FROM! DRAG! Yuzvendra Chahal draws first blood! The bowling change has worked for India and Finn Allen goes back to the cabin. Chahal bowls this quicket and flatters around, Finn Allen goes for the reverse sweep but misses and the ball goes off his back leg and crashes on the stumps. Huge wicket for India and Chahal is delighted. 21/1 50% DotBall

50% Score shots

5 Ball per boundary Devon Conway World Cup 11 14 1 0 78.57 c Ishan Kishan v Washington Sundar 4.4 FROM! CAUGHT BEHIND! Washington Sundar strikes now! Indian spinners are all over the Kiwis here. This is a prized scalp as the in-shape, Devon Conway now heads back to the cabin. Sundar flies this up full and out, Devon Conway goes for the reverse sweep but the ball just shoots up off his gloves as Ishan Kishan grabs a dolly behind the stumps. There is a tremendous pull, and the finger goes up. Devon Conway rates it right away. However, UltraEdge confirms it hit the gloves and New Zealand lose their second wicket. 28/2 57.14% DotBall

42.86% Score shots

14 Ball per boundary Mark Chapman 14 21 0 0 66.66 run out (Kuldeep Yadav / Ishan Kishan) 12.4 FROM! RUNNING OUT! A disaster for New Zealand! Lack of communication has cost the Kiwis here. Deepak Hood drives this up, full and center, Mark Chapmangoes for the reverse swing, but gets a top edge towards short fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav doubts whether to go for the catch or not and falls over when the ball falls in front of him. However, Chapman heads for the run and is half way through, Bracewell takes a few steps forward but sends his partner back. Kuldeep collects and throws it to goalkeeper’s end where Ishan Kishand does the rest with Chapman nowhere near the crease. New Zealand now lose half their side. 60/5 38.1% DotBall

61.9% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Glen Phillips 5 10 0 0 50 b Deepak Hooda 6.5 FROM! WOOD! Bad shot choice by Glenn Phillipson on this field and in such a situation. Deepak Hoodabowls it faster with 94.1 clicks and Phillips pre-meditates with the reverse paddle. All three stumps are exposed and Hooda fires it at the center. This ounce goes straight and beats the bat and crashes into the stumps. New Zealand lose their third wicket and are in real trouble here. 35/3 60% DotBall

40% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Daryl Mitchell 8 13 1 0 61.53 by Kuldeep Yadav 10 FROM! WOOD! A cracker of a delivery from Kuldeep Yadavan and Daryl Mitchell also has to run back. Faster through the air and out at a nagging length. Mitchell gets on the back foot and tries to punch him through the covers, but the ball grabs and spins a mile off the deck. Mitchell is hit on the inside edge and the ball rolls into the stumps. New Zealand lose their 4th wicket with only halfway through their full quota of overs. 48/4 69.23% DotBall

30.77% Score shots

13 Ball per boundary Michael Bracewell 14 22 0 0 63.63 c Arshdeep Singh b Hardik Pandya 17 FROM! CAPTURED! Clever catch of Arshdeep Singh in depth and Michael Bracewell has to leave. Hardik Pandyabangs in a good bumper around the body and gets it around shoulder height. Bracewell takes it and takes it from the top edge to the fine leg fence. Arshdeep walks back there and takes the inverted cup over his head and just as he is about to lose control he throws the ball back into the air and comes back in to complete the catch. 80/6 36.36% DotBall

63.64% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Mitchell Santner C 19 23 1 0 82.60 not off 39.13% DotBall

60.87% Score shots

23 Ball per boundary Is Sodi 1 2 0 0 50 c Hardik Pandya b Arshdeep Singh 17.4 FROM! CAPTURED! Arshdeep Singh now picks up a wicket. This is beaten short and across the center, rushing onto the batter. Ish Sodhi backs away and throws his bat at it. The ball takes the higher part of the bat and comes up halfway where Hardik Pandya makes a simple catch and returns the favor to Arshdeep from the previous over. New Zealand struggles to even get to 100 here. 83/7 50% DotBall

50% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Lockie Ferguson 2 0 0 0 c Washington Sundar b Arshdeep Singh 18 FROM! CAPTURED! That could have been ugly, but Arshdeep Singh gets his second wicket. This is again served at a shorter length from the wicket. The ball is well aimed and on the body Lockie Ferguson cramps for space. Ferguson seems to clumsily fend it off, only managing to put on a glove. The ball comes up around the trench area and the goalkeeper and fielder on the point both go for it. Finally, Ishan Kishan pulls out and Washington Sundar catches a simple catch. 83/8 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Jacob Duffy 6 3 1 0 200 not off 0% DotBall

100% Score shots

3 Ball per boundary

