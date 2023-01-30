Some of NJ’s top football recruits who reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday are considering staying home

Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday as the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were several blue chips playing together on the same youth soccer team in Newark. Jaylen Maclaina four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback as a youth, while And Sandersa four-star physical athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, then played running back and linebacker.

Kaj Sanders (1) of Bergen Catholic has room to run during the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics Non-Public A Championship football game between No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 2 Bergen Catholic at MetLife Stadium in Secaucus, NJ on Friday, June 25 November , 2022.Scott Faytok | NJ Advanced Media

I think both of our strengths were our speed, McClain, whose father, Maurice, played at Syracuse, told NJ Advance Media Wednesday.

Yasin Willisa four-star force returning to St. Joseph Regional in Montvale joined his old teammates on Tuesday as they visualized a future at Rutgers together.

I’ve always been high on Yasin, said Nasir Gaines, general manager of the Brick City Lions. When he was a kid we called him OJ Simpson and Eric Dickerson as he just ran past you, gave you a stiff arm or ran you over.

Yasin Willis (6) of St. Joseph (Montvale) runs onto the field against Don Bosco Prep during the football game at Don Bosco Preparatory School on 9/9/22.Tom Horak | For NJ Advance Media

Each is a national recruit with over 20 offers in tow. But for a few hours, the trio lost themselves in hometown Scarlet Knights.

We spent time at the basketball game and then we did the photo shoot, said McClain, who mostly hears from coaches at Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Rutgers. We talked a little bit about (playing together at Rutgers). We played together for Brick City in eighth grade and kept that band going, so it was cool to visit and talk to them. Especially at Rutgers, our home state school.

Added Sanders, who plays up to four positions on either side of the ball at the elite level: There were a lot of my old teammates there, so it was really nice to be in a college atmosphere with them.

All three were offered by Penn State, where McClain and Sanders are held in high esteem, so they could work together there as well. Or each recruit can follow their own path. But the proximity to Rutgers offers an edge that competitive schools don’t have.

This was Sander’s second Rutgers Junior Day visit this month, and McClain has been on the Rutgers campus more times than he can count. Willis, who runs with a chip on his shoulder and can also play linebacker and safety in college, has also seen Rutgers countless times.

It’s all part of Greg Schiano’s plan to get top local players on campus and build relationships that give Rutgers the chance to eventually keep them at home. Despite the flashy offers from more established Power Five programs, Rutgers has to compete to win it. And after signing 14 four-star from the transfer portal or from high schools since returning to Rutgers in December 2019, Schiano will not back down from any school.

The trip also brought players from South Jersey and/or surrounding states. Like Salem (NJ) sophomore linebacker Cameron Smitha member of the Next 25, who recognized many young, up-and-coming recruits at the game.

Salem’s Cameron Smith (5) recovers an offensive fumble and scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the Battle at the Beach football game against Camden at Ocean City High School, Friday, August 27, 2021. Lori M. Nichols | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The atmosphere was exciting and the fans and culture were appealing, Smith said. I spent time with Lotzier Brooks (from Millville) and the Sabb brothers (both of whom were presented by Rutgers). I also saw John Stone (a class of 2023 OL from Washington Township), who enrolled early.

Incoming Glassboro (NJ) freshman Xavier Sabb was one of six recruits who received offers from Greg Schiano that day. Despite having yet to play his first high school snap, Sabb is an Under Armor All-American, who will also play point guard on the hardwood.

We met with the coach in his office, said Sabb, whose two other brothers were also highly regarded. This was the second time I met him after meeting him in November. He told us about Culture, Family, Trust and said he liked my talent and wanted to offer me a scholarship.

Millville junior quarterback Zacob Zamotthrowing to arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the state looks close to earning a bid after his latest trip to Piscataway.

I had a good chat with Coach Ciarrocca for a while, said Zamot, who also talks to coaches at Penn State, Syracuse, UCF, UConn and Temple, hoping to earn his first bid. I love his knowledge of the game and am excited to work with him in the future. He likes my arm strength, athleticism and decision making.

Zamot analyzed his two biggest playmakers each offered by Rutgers starting with Taron Hailewho earned his on Tuesday after gaining weight since his last trip to the Hale Center.

Millville’s Ta’Ron Haile (11) catches a pass for a touchdown in Millville, NJ on Thursday, November 25, 2021.Dave Hernandez | For NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Taron has the size and speed, Zamot said of his classmate. He’s very strong, so he’s a great blocker for the run game and screens. He also has great hands and can keep up with traffic.

Greg Schiano was the first coach to offer Millville speedster Lotzeir Brooks in August 2021, and Rutgers is still in the mix.

Brooks is very special, a generation player, Zamot said. He has speed, tremendous athleticism and great hands. He will catch a stone if you throw it at him and he is extremely difficult to cover because he is such a great route runner. He has the it factor. He demands a double team and he has beaten a lot of double cover.

They’re both humble and pretty quiet guys, but they’re great athletes and great teammates.

Teammates who Greg Schiano hopes will one day be Scarlet Knights. If the Jersey Mikes Arena student section, which serenaded the recruits as they entered the gym on Tuesday, has anything to do with it.

Jaylen, Kaj, Yasin, those guys are special, Gaines said. I pray they can play together in college. That’s a good combo.

