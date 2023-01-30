Morgantown Hockey offers unique opportunities for youth athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) — When you first visit the Morgantown Ice Arena and ask many youth hockey players one word to describe the sport to them, the Morgantown Blades are unanimous in the word they want to say:

Nice, they all said.

However, if you ask them to say a word that isn’t nice, you’ll still get a really good answer.

It’s an experience, Tessa Young said

And the experience is just that, one almost unique to the state of West Virginia, with only a handful of places to even play the sport

There can’t be many kids on the ice, Young said. Not many people can afford it, so it’s kind of special.

Especially in North Central West Virginia, it’s the only arena, Ryan Petrucci said. The closest is Charleston. It’s the only chance they can experience.

Abram Fettig is one of those players, and he simply says his family is hockey.

For starters, it’s always been in my family, Fettig said. I like ice hockey. It’s fast. I love things about hand-eye coordination. My father, his mother, her brothers, a lot of people. We come from hockey.

But the program is not just about origin. For Dylan Dull, she just saw a poster at school and completely switched sports when she started, moving from gymnastics to the speed sport. She says the team brings her back every year.

Many children are very nice. I played with them years before, said Dull. I like being able to stay with the same group of children.

That is why youth sport is so important. For Aaron Modecki, as his family brought him into the sport, he has built a base of friends outside of school. It’s so strong that when he tells you a story about his first goal this season, he just calls his teammate his friend.

I thought it was cool to have friends outside of school, Modecki said. My friend, he came from behind the net, gave it to me and I put it in.

With the renovation of the ice arena starting in February, the team will have to travel north to practice as they take place, but it will be worth it. Joey Perella says that before he tried hockey, he had no sports.

Some of my friends at school started playing so I said I wanted to try, said Perella, the team’s goalkeeper. I went to a practice school and skated around. I knew that was the sport for me, skating and having fun with other people.

Because while hockey is not an option in West Virginia high school, the players still look up to professional players in the NHL. Ky Byers plays center, the same position as his role model.

I watched a game, NHL, and I just wanted to play, Byers said. I started, and I just loved it. I love the Penguins, but I look up to Connor McDavid.

McDavid is one of the NHL’s biggest stars and currently stars for the Edmonton Oilers at center.

The paramount importance of the Morgantown ice arena seems to be that having it opens up opportunities for the future of the sport. After all, we can all relate to Liam Cottrell when he says he doesn’t want to use all his gas.

I like this area, said Cottrell. It’s close to home and I don’t have to travel to Pittsburgh and use up a lot of gas.

Because even if you want to play, there is always a chance to do so.

If they were on their phones and saw a hockey game or some videos and thought it looked fun, their parents would dive into websites, Jaxon Cash said. How to play, learn to play and all that stuff. If they get going, they’ll find their place.

Morgantown Hockey is hosting A Night at the Races, a derby-style horse racing event to raise money for travel expenses and cover costs during the renovation of the Morgantown Ice Arenas.

Tickets for the event, including entry, buffet dinner and chances to win other prizes, can be purchased by emailing [email protected] for more information.

