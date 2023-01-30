Taxi drivers reject me because of my condition — Paralympic bronze medalist – The Whistler Newspaper

#mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font: 14px Helvetica, Arial, sans serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides to your site stylesheet or to this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */ (function($) { window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array(); fnames[0]=’EMAIL’;ftype[0]=’email’;names[1]=’FNAME’;ftype[1]=’text’;fnames[2]=’LNAME’;ftype[2]=’text’;}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Isau Ogunkunle, is the Ogun state native athlete who won bronze in men’s para table tennis at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He also represented Nigeria at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Ogunkunle began his table tennis career in 2010 and caused a stir in Egypt’s Alexandria in 2019, beating African champion Mohamed Sameh Eid. He took it one step further and finished in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In this interview with THE WHISTLEROgunkunle speaks about the challenges of the physically disabled, revealing that despite his success as an athlete, segments of society still discriminate against him.

We watched your matches in Birmingham where you won bronze and it was so amazing. How did your tennis career start?

I started playing tennis in 2010 when I was 24. I will be 37 next month. When I started in Ogun, I trained very hard. I went to the National Sports Festival in Port Harcourt to represent Ogun. But unfortunately I didn’t win any medals then. In July of that year, they called for a national lawsuit over who will represent Nigeria in Egypt for the London 2012 Paralympic Games. I won the test and went to Egypt, but unfortunately again I won bronze. That made me ineligible for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. When I came back from Egypt in 2011, I continued training. I went to the 18th National Sports Festival, Lagos – EKO 2012, representing Ogun State. I won two golds and one silver for my state. After that I kept pushing and training without giving in. I was convinced that one day my story would change. In 2019 we went to the African Championship in Egypt as part of the condition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. That was the year I made a name for myself. I beat the number one in Africa and had a good ranking. I still couldn’t qualify for the Olympics, but luckily for me, with my ranking, I qualified. As we were preparing for the final game that will ultimately determine who will qualify, COVID-19 kicked in and most sports activities were suspended. We couldn’t continue with the challenge. Luckily for me, my good ranking helped me qualify. That was the miracle that helped me represent Nigeria in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Isau Ogunkunle, Common Wealth Games 2022/Internet

You are not the only person with a disability, but you have been very successful. How does it feel to be successful among your peers?

What matters is self-confidence. I have confidence in myself. But I once felt an inferiority complex when I first played a white person. I was afraid of their skin, skill and level of education. But my coach told me to focus on the game and forget about their race. I kept playing and then I saw that I was better than them. Gradually I also discovered that I could compete and beat them despite their skills. In fact, watching them train made me wonder if I could ever play at their level.

Were you born with a disability?

I wasn’t born that way. What happened was polio. It happened when I was about 12. When I was little, my parents said they were doing their best and there was no solution. They had to accept their fate.

How has the government helped the association?

The government has supported me because without their support people like me would not have been where I am today. I will not have been able to attend international tournaments. The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation is the one that sponsors tournaments and training. The upcoming tournament that will help us qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics is also sponsored by the Tennis Federation. They are responsible for our trips.

In the Paralympic Federation, our job is to pray for a leader who has our best interests at heart. We do not have a preferred candidate in the upcoming elections. The association is more focused on the well-being of its athletes and does not indulge in campaigns.

Are you facing any form of discrimination because of your condition?

Yes. Many people discriminate against me. I don’t have a car yet. Many taxi drivers refuse to transport me because of my condition. Sometimes I can wait two hours before I find a driver willing to take me on their ride. So when they see me in a wheelchair, they almost don’t want to carry me. If I don’t call my friend to pick me up, it will take me hours to get to my destination.

Have you experienced discrimination as a player?

But as an athlete, I have not faced any discrimination while playing. In the federation, all athletes are one and equal. Discrimination carries stiff penalties. We are conditioned to mingle, share ideas and work for our common good.

Are you married and who is she?

I am married and have three children. She’s so great. She is my mother and takes care of me. Sometimes when I feel down, she encourages me and tells me not to give up on life and that no ailment is permanent. The good thing about her is that she understands my work and doesn’t disturb me when I go to training. Sometimes I work out all day, but she understands and is not problematic. During my absence, she trains my children so well according to my taste. She is Ogunkunle Zainab.

Is she physically challenged?

No. She is very fine and fit. She’s beautiful too. My first daughter is Aliya, the second is Abdulsalam and the third is Fadibila.

What’s your next plan?

My next plan is to attend Paris 2024 and I’m working towards that. We have many competitions that earn me points to qualify for the game. We are working on it. Next month I’m going to a competition that will improve my points.

Do you have a side job that helps you provide for your family?

Besides sports, I have no other activities. If I add anything else, I may not be able to concentrate. It will distract me. This is my career and I use it to provide for my family. I’m looking forward to sponsorship, but I haven’t gotten it yet. I would appreciate if well-meaning Nigerians take up the challenge to sponsor me.