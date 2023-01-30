Another top score of 195.025 Spurs Gymnastics to Victory at UNH Quad





DURHAM, NH The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics teams took victory in their first quad meet of the season, scoring a season-high 195.025 to win the UNH Quad Meet Sunday afternoon at Lundholm Gymnasium. The Quakers (6-4, 1-0 Ivy, 3-0 GEC) outpaced hosts New Hampshire (192,750), Yale (192,700) and Wisconsin Whitewater (191,350) to claim victory. BEAM | Penn 48,775

Campbell Marr and Skylar Kerico both led the way with scores of 9.800 to beat the Quakers, while Samantha Wu and Kirsten Belkoff followed by scores of 9,750 and 9,725 respectively. McCaleigh Marr counted a 9,700 with Sarah Kenefick registering an 8,950. FLOOR | Penny 48,700 After a successful floor exercise a week ago, the Quakers got right back on track with another one at UNH, as Marisa Lassiter and Isabel song finished tied with a score of 9.775. Kerico got a 9.750 and Belkoff had a 9.700 Emma Davis . Kenefick was sixth with a 9.400. SOUND | Penn 48,475 Belkoff scored a 9.775 to lead the Quakers on vault, while Lassiter backed her up with a 9.725. Campbell Marr got a 9.700 and Kerico got a 9.675. Alisha Werlen (9,600) and Kenefick (9,550) rounded out the rest of the field. BARS | Penn 49,075 Penn’s best event of the day was on the uneven bars, scoring a tie for the fourth-best mark in program history. Kerico and McCaleigh Marr tied with a score of 9.874 and Carly Oniki added a figure of 9,800. Kristen Kuhn was fourth on the team with a score of 9.775 and Lassiter was fifth with 9.750 and Kenefick was sixth with a score of 9.725. Gallery: (29-1-2023) Gymnastics at UNH Quad – 29-01-23 Quaker Note Meal *Penn’s score of 195.025 is the team’s best score of the season, the first score above a 195.0 and tied for the fourth-best mark in program history.

* Campbell Marr and Skylar Kerico tied for the overall lead on balance beam with identical scores of 9,800.

* Kerico and McCaleigh Marr tied for second on the uneven bars (9,875). Kerico’s goal was a career highlight.

* Kirsten Belkoff tied for second place on vault (9.775).

* Isabel song and Marisa Lassiter tied for second with two others on floor (9.775).

*Kerico won the all-around crown with a score of 39.100.

* The Quakers improve to 3-0 in GEC play and 1-0 against Ivy opponents with the victory over Yale. Next one Penn heads to Ithaca, NY against Ivy and GEC foe Cornell this Sunday, February 5 at 1PM #FightOnPenn

