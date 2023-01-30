Steve Smith and Beth Mooney take top honors





Only David Warner (34), Aaron Finch (34) and Josh Hazlewood (33) played more games than Smith in all formats during the voting period, from January 19 last year to January 21 this year. Smith has a huge year ahead, with a four-Test series in India, an Ashes away series and a 50-over World Cup in India. While Smith received the most votes overall, Usman Khawaja, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis took home honors across the three respective formats. Khawaja, who scored 1020 runs at an average of 78.46 during the voting period, won the newly named Shane Warne Mens Test Player of the Year Award. The 36-year-old wasn’t even in Australia’s top XI during last summer’s house Ashes, but seized his chance at the SCG with two tons against England and hasn’t looked back. Warner was named Australia’s best one-day player for the first time since 2018 after amassing 552 runs at 42.5 from 13 matches. Stoinis took his first T20 award with 347 runs at 31.6 to go with eight wickets. It was a night to remember for Mooney, who bagged another Belinda Clark Award after her maiden win in 2021. The votes were closer in the female category, with Mooney (129 votes) ahead of Meg Lanning (110) and Tahlia McGrath (95). Mooney has been a key figure for the women’s side at the top of the table, making her impact once again with 976 runs at 65.1 and a 102.6 strike rate in all formats. I’m a little speechless, to be honest, Mooney said. It was a lot easier if it was done virtually, because I didn’t have to say much. To be honored by a legend of our game in Belinda Clark is incredible. [The past year] had a little bit of everything. You don’t play the game to win these prizes or for personal accolades, but you play for team success and we certainly had a lot of that. The 29-year-old, who departs with the Australian team for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa on Tuesday, also picked up the Women’s ODI Player of the Year. Loading Tahlia McGrath, who was tipped to come close for the Belinda Clark Medal, knocked out the Women’s T20 International Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Annabel Sutherland and Michael Neser were crowned the country’s top domestic players, while up-and-coming fast bowler Lance Morris celebrated winning the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year award. Morris is eyeing a test debut in India next month and has been included in an extended Australian team looking to win a test series there for the first time since 2004. Matt Short was named BBL Player of the Year, while Ash Gardner won the same award for the WBBL.

