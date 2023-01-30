Oregon women’s tennis falls 4-0 to Kansas to end an unlucky weekend | Sport





Don’t be surprised if the Ducks don’t compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend tournament next year. For the second season in a row, the Ducks finished 0-2 in the event with two heavy losses. On Sunday, Kansas (2-1) rolled past Oregon (2-2) 4-0 to close out the weekend. After losing 4-0 to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Ducks hoped to bounce back with some success (or scoring) on ​​Sunday, but were once again knocked out. The Ducks dug too big a hole to dig out with a double point loss and Myah Petchey forfeit. Oregon was on the wrong side of a heartbreaking double point loss. Jo-Yee Chan and Ares Teixido Garcia won the first doubles match 6-3 to remain undefeated. They are now 2-0 with one unfinished game per year. But soon after, Petchey and Karin Young lost their doubles match to Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey 3-6 to tie the score. Petchey and Young are now 1-2 when paired together in 2023. The double point rested on the No. 1 doubles result. Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral battled Malkia Ngounoue to take the duo to a tiebreaking 13th set, but would eventually fall 6-8 in the set to lose the match 6-7 and give the Jayhawks the double points win and a 1-0 To deliver. lead. Petchey had to withdraw from her match against Titova. It’s unclear why Petchey forfeited it, but she’s dealt with injuries in the past. Anyway, she pulled the plug on the match after she lost her first set 0-6 and fell behind 0-3 in the second. Whatever the scenario for Petchey’s departure, her forfeit put Kansas ahead 2-0 in the game. Oregon would need to win four of the remaining five sets to beat the Jayhawks. They don’t have one. Teixido Garcia won her first set against Roxana Manu 6-2, but lost the last two sets 1-6 and 3-6. The loss brings her to 2-2 in singles this year. Chan suffered her first singles loss of her collegiate career. She went three sets with Velasquez (3-6, 6-2, 3-6), but was unable to capture the much-needed point for Oregon. Chan’s and Teixido Garcia’s losses sealed the Ducks’ 4–0 loss. Young’s match was unfinished in the second set where she trailed 5–6. She lost her first set to Gagoshidze 4-6. Luescher fought ITA’s No. 26 ranked Ngounoue. She lost her first set 6-7, but won 6-5 in the second set when their match was called. Martinez Moral won her first set against Massey 6-1, but lost 6-7 in her second set. She came the closest the Ducks got to a singles win, but was unable to finish off Massey and get the Ducks on the board. Sunday’s loss completes a disappointing weekend for Oregon, which was shut out twice. The Ducks return home to action on February 4 against Portland (1-1).

