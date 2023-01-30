Hockey World Cup: The Netherlands overtakes Australia for the bronze medal





After the painful defeat in the semi-final, the young Dutch team defeated Australia 3-1 to win a bronze World Cup medal. After a first-half goal on Sunday at Kalinga Stadium, the young side recovered to show they wanted more. We are a young team and we want something. You really have to show in these kinds of matches, said Jorrit Croon, the Dutch attacking midfielder after the match. The Netherlands dominated possession from the start, so that Australia did not get the ball in time, but fell behind in the first quarter. But for the second game in a row, Australia lost despite leading. Skipper Thierry Briknman helped complete the second-half resurgence with two goals in five minutes. The Kookaburras scored through Jeremy Hayward, the tournament’s prolific drag-flicker, when he found the target in his first try, firing the ball into the bottom-right corner. However, the Netherlands limited them to only three penalty corners in the match. As the teams came out for the second half, the Dutch improved with their passing and pressed the Aussies into their own half with their high line. They had a spate of penalty corners and Jip Janssen, Holland’s powerful fagot, managed to find his way through as his powerful hit was deflected by first runner Tim Brand and into the top corner, leaving Andrew Charter with no chance. Two minutes later, the Aussies failed to clear their lines within the circle, allowing Brinkman and Floris Wortelboer to dispossess them, and the loose ball was pushed in by the former. Brinkman was back on the scoresheet after a brilliant run on the left by Thijs van Dam. Van Dam’s pass was touched the first time by Tjep Joedemakers and Brinkman swerved to tap the ball in. The Netherlands had only 10 men left in the last eight minutes after van Dam’s yellow card gave Australia some hope. But it failed to put Pirmin Blaak to the test as the Dutchman set a goal for obstructing Charter at the other end. When the final horn went off, the Netherlands celebrated another podium finish, while Australia went home empty-handed at a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

