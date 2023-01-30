Full list of games, schedule, location, when and where to watch





The Khelo India Youth Games is a multi-sport event held annually in India that aims at promoting the sports culture and providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on grassroots level sports development, the games bring together participants from around the country, giving them the opportunity to compete and interact with their peers. The games have played an important role in discovering and nurturing young talent and have contributed to the overall growth of sports in India. The 2023 Khelo India Youth Games will begin on January 30. The 2023 event will mark the 5th edition of the multi-sport event which will take place in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh unveiled the games’ mascot, magnificent flame and hymn. This year’s Khelo India Youth Games have 27 matches. Water sports have been added to the sporting event for the first time. Canoeing, kayaking, rowing and canoe slalom are some new games added this time. Tonight, Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal is buzzing with glittering performances as we watch the grand opening ceremony of #KIYG2022 in the presence of leading dignitaries and celebrities Catch the live broadcast @StarSportsIndia#KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodaraje pic.twitter.com/tCNXG5sYL4 Khelo India (@kheloindia)

January 30, 2023 Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Date & Venue The 2023 Khelo India Youth Games will commence on January 30 at 8 different venues in Madhya Pradesh and one in Delhi. Here is the full schedule of the sporting event with the date and venue details. Sports event Date Event venue Athletics February 3 to February 5, 2023 Athletics track TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal struggling February 7 to February 11, 2023 DSYW Hall TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal Boxing January 31 to February 4, 2023 DSYW Hall TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal to shoot February 1 to February 6, 2023 MP Shooting Academy, Bhopal Kayaking and canoeing February 1 to February 3, 2023 MP Water Sports Academy, Lake Bhopal Rowing February 7 to February 9, 2023 MP Water Sports Academy, Lake Bhopal Volley-ball January 30 to February 3, 2023 Inner Hall SAI, Bhopal Judo February 7 to February 10, 2023 Inner Hall SAI, Bhopal Swimming February 7 to February 11, 2023 Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal Basketball January 31 to February 4, 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore weightlifting February 6 to February 10, 2023 Basketball Complex, Indore Table tennis January 30 to February 3, 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Kabaddi February 5 to February 9, 2023 Abhay Prashal, Indore Football (Boys) February 1 to February 10, 2023 Football field, The Emerald Heights Tennis February 6 to February 10, 2023 Indore tennis club Badminton January 31 to February 3, 2023 MP Badminton Academy, Gwalior Campus Hockey February 4 to February 10, 2023 MP Women’s Hockey Academy, Kampu Gymnastics February 1 to February 5, 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior Kalaripayattu February 8 to February 10, 2023 LNIPE, Gwalior yogasana February 1 to February 3, 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain Mallakhamb February 6 to February 10, 2023 Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain archery January 31 to February 3, 2023 Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Warehouse January 30 to February 3, 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Screens February 6 to February 10, 2023 Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) Bicycle path February 8 to February 9, 2023 Kajuri Road, Jabalpur Thang-Ta February 8 to February 10, 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla gatka February 2 to February 4, 2023 District Sports Complex, Mandla Football (Girls) February 1 to February 10, 2023 Football field, Balaghat Slalom February 6 to February 7, 2023 Maheshwar (Khargone) Velodrome February 2 to February 4, 2023 IG Stadium Delhi When & Where Can You Watch Khelo India Youth Games 2023? Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will commence on January 30, 2023 and last until February 11, 2023. The sports events will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Also read | FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Fixtures, Timings and Results. The Ministry of Sports of India has also launched a mobile application for the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games to facilitate access to the games. Stay Tuned for the Grand Opening Ceremony of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 Tonight at 7pm at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal live on @StarSportsIndia #KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@ChouhanShivraj @yashodaraje pic.twitter.com/GXWEHO0Q5l Khelo India (@kheloindia)

January 30, 2023

