Murali Vijay retires from all forms of international cricket





Former India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. He tweeted: Today it is with immense gratitude and humility that I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 was the best years of my life as it was an honor to represent India at the highest level of sport. I am thankful for the opportunities provided to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff, it has been an absolute privilege to have played with all of you, and I thank you all for helping me make my dream come true. To cricket fans who have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport will forever cherish the moments I spent with all of you and your support has always been a source of motivation to me. He also thanked his family and friends for their love and support and said he would explore new opportunities in cricket and its business aspects. Vijay made his Test debut in the Indian squad in November 2008 after a successful run in the Ranji Trophy, South Zone, India Red and India A tournaments. Within the span of 61 Test matches, he amassed 3982 runs while playing 12 centuries for India. Vijay, 38, has 9,205 first-class runs and had not played any cricket until last year when he returned to action in the 20-overs Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Ahead of the latest edition of TNPL, Vijay said he had taken a break for personal reasons and now wanted to enjoy the cricket he plays. I’m almost done with BCCI (smiles) and I’m looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little competitive cricket, Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesday with WV, a weekly show on Sports star.

