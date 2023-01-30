Sports
3 Grid Weaknesses vs. James Franklin
The off-season is full of roster moves with the transfer portal in full swing. Here is the Penn State Football roster.
The first of two off-season transfer portals closed on January 18. Penn State Football saw nine scholarship players enter the portal and brought in four scholarship players. As it stands now, Penn State has 86 scholarship athletesover the NCAA limit of 85. Not a problem as Penn State has until the season starts to get below this limit.
The next window for the transfer portal will open on May 1, so we have an idea of what the roster will look like until then. How the roster is currently built Penn State has 41 offensive players on scholarship, 42 defensive players on scholarship, and 3 special team players on scholarship.
Each program has positions that are a strength with enough depth to make it through a grinding schedule. On the other hand, there are functions that want training to have more depth or want to improve the level of talent. Penn State is no different.
Here are 3 weaknesses facing the Penn State roster
Kicker
Weakness is an ugly word for this position. The kicker position is very unproven and doesn’t have many options. Longtime kicker Jake Pinegar departs Penn State, leaving Penn State with only one scholarship kicker, Sander Sahaydak. Sahaydak saw very limited action in his freshman campaign, finishing the season 1 for 2 with a length of just 20 yards.
Sahaydak faces competition from an experienced walk-on kicker who came over from Columbia in the Ivy League Conference. Alex Felkins will have the chance to compete with Sander Sahaydak for the role of alternate.
Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins will have to do his job this offseason as Penn State will have to replace their kicker, punter, kickoff specialist and long snapper. Of all these specialists, kicker is the most important and currently sits like an unknown.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
