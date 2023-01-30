Roller Hockey Black wins four games in MCRHL action





The roller hockey Black squad won all four games played Saturday in Midwest Collegiate Roller Hockey League (MCRHL) action at Midwest Sport Hockey in Ballwin, Missouri. The Lions started the day with a 12-0 victory over Illinois State D3. Matthew Sherman scored twice and had two assists for Star No. 1 honors, Jackson Wozniak scored twice and added one assist for Star No. 2 recognition, and Jeremiah Keao was named Star No. 3 with two goals. Nick Meijer , Tristan Zeik , Charles Vera and Michael Sapienza each scored once and Trevor West had two assists as Lindenwood outscored the Redbirds 29-7. Adam Wicker earned the shutout victory in goal with seven saves. Roller hockey Black beat Missouri S&T D3 with an 8-2 final in the next game. Wozniak earned Star No. 1 with a goal and four assists, Keao was named Star No. 2 with a hat-trick, and Sapienza received Star No. 3 recognition with a goal and assist. Vera, Ethan Erleywein and West scored the remaining goals. Matt Tilly had two assists and Hannah Spain had one to help the Lions as they outscored the Miners 30-17. Whicker made 15 saves on 17 shots. Lindenwood controlled Kansas State D3 in an 8-0 shutout on Saturday night. Wozniak earned Star No. 1 with a goal and assist, Tilley was named Star No. 2 with a goal and assist, and Keao earned Star No. 3 recognition with a goal and assist as the Lions executed a balanced offense with eight different scorers including Sherman, Meyer, Vera, Lucas Le Clair and Darius DeCarolis . Lindenwood defeated the Wildcats 45-12 and Whicker stopped all 12 shots he faced. In the final game of the day, the Lions won a highly gameable Maryville D3 squad 8-3. Meyer was named star No. 1 with a hat trick and two assists, and Wozniak earned star No. 2 recognition with a hat trick and single assist. LeClair scored the other two goals for Lindenwood. The Lions defeated the Saints 48-32 and Whicker stopped 29 of 32 shots in his busiest game in goal of the weekend. With the four wins, roller hockey Black improved to 12-2 in the MCRHL and overall.

