Sailing will not be included in the Paralympic Games for LA28

by World Sailing Jan 30 02:54 PST



World Parasailing Championships © World Sailing

World Sailing promises to continue strengthening Para Sailing

World Sailing has vowed to continue to support Para Sailing worldwide following the news that the sport will not be included in the Paralympic Games for LA28.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) issued a ruling today saying it has received some strong bids to be part of the Los Angeles Games.

World Sailing CEO David Graham said: “We fully respect the ruling of the IPC and recognize the difficulties the IPC Board faced during this process.

“However, we must also recognize that this is an extremely disappointing day for our entire sport and in particular for Para Sailors around the world. Despite this setback, our commitment to our Para Sailors, to the continued growth of Para Sailing and to the wider Para Sport movement will only get stronger.

“We know that a life on the water offers so many opportunities for people with disabilities, we know how inclusive parasailing is and we are determined that parasailing will go from strength to strength.”

World Sailing launched its #BacktheBid campaign in the summer of 2021 to restore sailing to the Paralympic Games and give a new generation of sailors the chance to compete at the highest level. There are now 41 countries on five continents active in Para Sailing, and over 630 active Para Sailors registered with World Sailing.

Five World Para Sailing events took place in 2022 and Para Sailing will make its debut at the Allianz World Sailing Championships – The Hague 2023 later this year when sailors in the Hansa 303, 2.4mR and RS Venture Connect classes will compete for world titles.

David Graham added: “On behalf of World Sailing I would like to thank the IPC for the time and consideration devoted to our application. There were 33 sports seeking inclusion for the LA28 Paralympic Games and we appreciate the challenge this poses to the IPC No sport has been successfully restored and we knew this was going to be a difficult task.

“I would also like to thank everyone in sailing for their efforts during this campaign, in particular our Para Sailing Committee and the World Sailing Board. From the highest level to the local boating club, we have seen overwhelming support for the #BacktheBid campaign, and it shows how important it is for us to work together on the big issues that benefit the whole sport.”

World Sailing launched its Para Sailing Development Program (PDP) in 2017 to empower sailors and coaches by increasing participation in all regions. During this time, more than 210 sailors and coaches from 39 countries on six continents have completed the program.

In 2022 alone, programs in the Sultanate of Oman, Singapore, Japan and Italy – where Para Kiteboarding was first seen – saw a total of 40 sailors and 31 coaches from 14 countries including Cambodia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malta for the represented first.

World Sailing will now work closely with Member National Authorities (MNAs), further developing the infrastructure and resources available to Para Sailing and providing more Para Sailors with more opportunities within the sport.

First sports program LA28 Paralympic Games with 22 sports (IPC press release)

Following an extensive application and review process by the International Federation, the Board of Directors of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The 22 sports approved for inclusion are governed by the following international federations:

1. Badminton World Federation (BWF) – Parabadminton

2. Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) – Boccia

3. International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) – Blind Football

4. International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) – Goalball

5. International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) – Parajudo

6. International Canoe Federation (ICF) – Paracanoe

7. International Equestrian Federation (FEI) – Para Equestrian

8. International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) – Para Table Tennis

9. International Tennis Federation (ITF) – Wheelchair tennis

10. International Wheelchair and Amputation Sports Federation (IWAS) – Wheelchair fencing

11. International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) – Wheelchair Basketball

12. World Archery – Para Archery

13. World Para Athletics – Para Athletics

14. World Para Powerlifting – Para powerlifting

15. World ParaVolley – Sitting Volleyball

16. World Paraswimming – Paraswimming

17. World Rowing Federation (FISA) – Para Rowing

18. World Shooting Para Sport – Shooting Para sport

19. World Taekwondo – For taekwondo

20. World Triathlon – Para Triathlon

21. World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR) – Wheelchair Rugby

22. Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – Paracycling

In accordance with the IPC Handbook, an organizing committee of a respective Games may also propose one or more additional events in new sports to the IPC, with consideration for inclusion at the absolute discretion of the IPC Board of Directors.

As part of the International Federation’s application process, a record 33 parasports have submitted applications to the IPC to be considered for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games. After the full evaluation, the IPC gave LA28 the opportunity to explore the potential of paraclimbing or parasurfing, sports not previously featured in the Paralympic Games. Should LA28 submit sports for consideration, a final decision will be made by the IPC Board of Directors in late 2023.

Andrew Parsons, the IPC Chairman, said: “Determining these sports for participation in the LA28 Paralympic Games through the International Federation application process has been a hugely difficult task for the IPC Board of Directors as we have received 33 excellent applications All international federations that have submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their entries as they underline that all parasports are getting stronger.

“The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sports program that showcases the diversity of the Paralympic Movement.

“Under our rules for determining the sports program, there is an option for an Organizing Committee of the Games to propose one or more sports for inclusion in the Games for consideration by the IPC Governing Council. We fully support the LA28’s interest in the sports process proposed by OCOG like this could be an important contribution to increasing the impact of the LA28 Paralympic Games while managing costs and complexity and achieving our shared goal of cost neutrality within the LA28 budget.”

LA28 President Casey Wasserman said: “The LA28 Paralympic Games will be an incredible moment for elite adaptive sport against the backdrop of one of the most diverse and inclusive cities in the world. We look forward to bringing a remarkable Paralympic sports program to life that will create an exceptional gaming experience for athletes and fans. LA28 has always been about integrating LA’s creative energy into sports tradition to bring new fans into the Olympic and Paralympic movement. As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how best to elevate the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games.”

Following the submission of applications by international federations in July 2022, the IPC reviewed each candidate sport in accordance with the IPC Handbook and sought further clarification from applicants where necessary. The IPC also worked closely with LA28 to analyze the potential impact of sport on the programme, prioritizing a great gaming experience that is fiscally and environmentally responsible.