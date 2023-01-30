Full list of winners, Allan Border Medal, Belinda Clark Award, Steve Smith, David Warner, cricket news

Sports
Steve Smith has won the 2023 Allan Border Medal and is only the third Australian cricketer to win the coveted award four times.
The New South Welshman enjoyed a fruitful 12 months in the Test arena, plundering 863 runs at 71.92, including three centuries.
The 33-year-old was also impressive in the ODI format, scoring 539 runs at 67.37 in 11 matches, highlighted by his 105 against New Zealand in Cairns.
Smith, who received 171 votes, narrowly trumped teammates Travis Head (144 votes) and David Warner (141 votes) for the award.
Warner wins Man ODI Player of the Year
David Warner has been named Mens ODI Player of the Year, receiving the award for the third time.
The 36-year-old was Australia’s top runscorer during the voting period with 552 runs at 42.46, including four fifties and a century. He hit 106 for the MCG during Australia’s recent ODI series against England, his first international century in nearly three years, breaking a 1043-day goal drought.
Warner, who confessed to being surprised to receive the award, joins Shane Watson as the only cricketers to have won the award three times.
He beat the likes of Travis Head (550 runs at 68.75) and Steve Smith (539 runs at 67.37) for the award, while leg spinner Adam Zampa, who was nominated for ICC Mens ODI Cricketer of the Year, also considered himself bad luck.
Zampa strict 30 ODI wickets at 5.53pm during the voting period with no other Australian cricketer taking more than 16 scalps.
Warner received 25 votes, as did Smith, but the veteran opener was declared the winner by a three-point countback. Head was right behind them with 24 votes.
Meanwhile, Beth Mooney was named Women’s ODI Player of the Year after scoring 594 runs at 99.00 during the voting period.
The southpaw scored an unbeaten 62 off 47 balls at the New Zealand World Cup Final, and also plundered a career-best 133 against Pakistan in last week’s third ODI at North Sydney Oval.
Mooney (25 votes) narrowly defeated Meg Lanning (24 votes) for the award.
Mooney Wins Second Belinda Clark Award
Beth Mooney has been crowned the recipient of the Belinda Clark Award after another successful 12 months for herself and the Australian women’s cricket team.
The 29-year-old was comfortably Australia’s top points scorer during the voting period, amassing 976 points with a pass rate of 102.6.
Khawaja wins the inaugural Shane Warne Test Player of the Year
Usman Khawaja has won the inaugural Shane Warne Mens Test Player of the Year award after a fantastic 12 months in Australian Whites.
Since returning to the Test side last January, Khawaja has been Australia’s leading run-scorer in the five-day format, with 1020 runs at 78.46 during the voting period.
Abbreviation Player or BBL12
Adelaide Strikers opener Matt Short has been announced as a player in this summer’s Big Bash League after scoring 458 runs at 35.23 with a strike rate of 144.47.
The 27-year-old scored an unforgettable 100 not out in a record chase against the Hobart Hurricanes, also taking 11 wickets with his part-time spin.
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Ash Gardner was named Player of the Women’s Big Bash League earlier this summer.
Stoinis wins Mens T20I Player of the Year
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been named Men’s T20I Player of the Year after a phenomenal 12 months in the 20-over format.
The 33-year-old scored 347 runs at 31.54 during the voting period with a strike rate of 168.5, also scoring eight wickets.
During the T20 World Cup, Stoinis hit the fastest half century by an Australian in T20I history, reaching the milestone in 17 deliveries against Sri Lanka at Perth Stadium.
Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath won the Women’s T20I Player of the Year just days after being named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.
The South Australian scored 435 runs at 62.14 in 16 games last year, including a career-best 91 not away against England during Australia’s unbeaten Ashes campaign.
The 27-year-old also claimed 13 wickets at 12.84 in 2022, including best figures of 3-13 from four overs against Barbados at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Wild Thing wins Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year
Western Australian pacer Lance Morris has been awarded Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year after a breakthrough summer in the Sheffield Shield.
The 24-year-old is currently Sheffield Shields’ leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps at 6.40pm, earning him a shock call-up to the Australian Test squad earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, Courtney Sippel was unveiled as the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year after a strong summer for the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire.
Complete list of Australian Cricket Award winners
Belinda Clark Award Beth Mooney
Allan Border Medalist Steve Smith
Shane Warne Mens Test Player of the Year Usman Khawaja
Betty Wilson, Young Cricketer of the Year, Courtney Sippel
Bradman Young Cricket Player of the Year Lance Morris
Women’s Domestic Player of the Year Annabel Sutherland
Mens domestic player of the year Michael Neser
Man ODI Player of the Year David Warner
Women’s ODI Player of the Year Beth Mooney
Mens T20I Player of the Year Marcus Stoinis
Women’s T20I Player of the Year Tahlia McGrath
KFC BBL|12 Player of the Year Matt Short
WBBL|08 Player of the Year Award Ashleigh Gardner
Community Champion Award Usman Khawaja
Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year Mabel Tovey
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath
