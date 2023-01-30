Hockey Day MN: HM beat Bears in OT, Hermantown beat Mahtomedi, Stillwater girls beat Bears | Local

All three local teams lost Saturday on Minnesota Hockey Day as they cherished their chance to play on television, outdoors, in one of the most important events on the national sports calendar each year.
With White Bear Township hosting the 16th annual HDM this year, in an arena built in Polar Lakes Park, the local teams and their leading invited opponents drew the attention of the Bally Sports North broadcast network and a huge crowd that braved extreme cold, with temps in the low single digits.
The White Bear Lake boys led neighboring Hill-Murray going into the last minute, but the Pioneers, troublesome even during a rare .500 season, tripped the Bears 3-2 in overtime in the late game .
The White Bear Lake girls were ravaged by neighboring Stillwater, the first team in their conference, 8-3 in the morning game
Taking on perennial Class 1A power Hermantown, the Mahtomedi boys stayed with the Hawks late into the game, but the reigning Northern state champions pulled away 6-3 in the early afternoon game.
The first goal on Hockey Day Minnesota was scored by Bears eighth grader Elaina Squish Hosfeld just 3:24 into the game after a feed from Hailey Dawe. She reflected, “It made me happy that I scored on Hockey Day, that it wasn’t just a game. It was really special.”
Stillwater, which is 16-0 in the Suburban East and 18-4 overall, quickly regained the lead on three straight Brooke Nelson goals. The ponies led 4-1 after one period and 6-1 after two, with Nelson adding a fourth goal, Hunter Reardon two and Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin one each. The No. 9 ponies wore retro jerseys of their school’s 2007 state championship team.
This was a rare occurrence where Maya Marston, the Bears’ fourth-year goalie, couldn’t keep them in the game. The Bears had some fun in the third period with two goals from sophomore Amanda Smythe bringing them within 6-3.
Hermantown led Mahtomedi 1-0, 2-1 and 4-3 before shrugging off the Zephyrs in the last four minutes, when Kade Kohanski scored his third goal at 12:52, on a power play, and Wyatt Carlson an empty goal added. – neater at 16:35.
Patrick Egan, Cav Bruner and Seth Nelson had the goals for Mahtomedi, number 4 (11-5). The other goals for Hermantown (15-2-1) came from Joshua Kauppinen and Matthew Kauppinen. The shots were even. Zephyr goalkeeper Charlie Brandt stopped 20 of 25 shots and Hawk goalkeeper Garron Opsahl stopped 22 of 25.
Hermantown, a three-time state champion, is 8-1 against Mahtomedi since they began playing against each other eight years ago, the only exception being a huge win, the Zephyrs overtime in the 2020 title game.
This was Hill-Murray’s fourth invitation to Hockey Day Minnesota, as befits a four-time state champion with 32 state appearances, though the Pioneers are struggling this year, going only 8-8-1 after winning their last three. For the Bears, HM was the ideal team to invite as it was their old section rival and only a few miles away, guaranteeing a lot of ticket sales.
White Bear Lake (13-4) was outshot 23-18 in a defensive battle but led 2-1 in the final minute, with goals from Aiden Welch early in the first period and Nolan Roed at 10:23 of the third period against HM grid operator Jack Erickson.
However, Brady Ingebritson stole it from the Bears. The Pioneers senior forward made the score at 16:14 of the third period and won it in 2:06 in the extra session with his seventh and eighth goals of the season to end the memorable day at Polar Lake Park and give the Pioneers 4 -0 made in HDM games.
Jack Stanius and Roed assisted on Welch’s goal. Blake Eckerle and Joe Belisle assisted Roed. Leo Gabriel, Bear goalkeeper, stopped 20 of 22 shots. HM’s first goal, by Boden Sampair, was an empty netter just 58 seconds into the game.