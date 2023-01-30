Blue Devils Announce Promotion Schedule for 2023





DURHAM Duke softball has announced its fan promotion schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, beginning with the February 22 home opening doubleheader against Charleston Southern. Bark in the park Take your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be selected as the featured dog of the game. Admission is free for all Bark in the Park games. February 22 vs. Charleston Southern (DH)

March 1 vs. North Carolina Central (DH)

March 15 against James Madison

March 21 vs. Freedom

April 7 against Elon

April 12 vs. East Carolina (DH)

April 19 vs. UNC Greensboro Signatures after the game Duke softball will receive signatures in the outfield after four games this season. Fans are invited to bring an item to be autographed by the team. Post-game autographs will take place: March 4 vs. Notre Dame

March 11 against Louisville

March 24 vs. the state of Florida

April 22 vs. Georgia Tech Sunday Run Day Kids in attendance get a chance to run the bases after Duke softball games on Sunday. Sunday Runday takes place: March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 12 against Louisville

March 26 vs. the state of Florida

April 23 against Georgia Tech Trading cards giveaway Compete in Duke softball all season long to get a full set of trading cards for 2023. Cards will be distributed at all ACC series homes: March 3-5 vs. Notre Dame: trading cards for the first year

March 10-12 vs. Louisville: Trading Cards for Sophomores

March 24-26 vs. Florida State: Junior trading cards

April 21-23 vs. Georgia Tech: trading cards for seniors and graduates Strike Out Cancer Weekend Join Duke softball as they look for Strike Out Cancer March 3-5 against Notre Dame. Throughout the weekend, Duke Softball will celebrate the life of Greg Dale, a beloved member of the Duke Softball support staff, who passed away in November 2022 after a battle with stomach cancer. Duke softball will raise awareness and money to support the Duke Cancer Institute and Duke Children’s Hospital. All donations go towards supporting families, patients and research. March 3 Leukemia awareness

March 4 Childhood Cancer & Team IMPACT Recognition

March 5 Breast cancer awareness Free entry for cancer fighters, survivors and carers with promo code STRIKEOUTCANCER at goduke.com/tickets or by visiting link straight away. You can donate via this link: http://dccc.convio.net/softball2023 Pride game Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with Duke Softball on Wednesday, April 12 in a doubleheader against East Carolina with giveaways and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The first litter is scheduled for 4 p.m Youth Day All kids in attendance on Tuesday, March 21 against Liberty will receive a Duke softball lanyard while supplies last. Kids are invited to join the team on the field for starting lineups, guest PA announcements and more. Email [email protected] for more information about participating in Youth Day activities. Mental health awareness Mental Health Awareness is important on and off the field. Join us as we help break the mental health stigma and recognize the work of Morgan’s Message on Sunday, March 26, when Duke faces Florida State at noon Appreciation for first answer Join us as we recognize all first responders Wednesday, April 19 as the Blue Devils take on UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. Be a guest PA announcer Want to be a PA announcer at a Duke Softball game this season? Complete the interest form for your chance to announce the half-inning batters during a game at Duke Softball Stadium. Children must be in 6th grade or younger. Celebrate your birthday with Duke Softball Are you celebrating your birthday at Duke Softball Stadium this season? Let us know so we can give you a birthday shoutout during a match! Email [email protected] to let us know! To stay up to date with Blue Devils softball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/30/DukeSOFTBALL”.



