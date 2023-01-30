India denies England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup | Women’s cricket





England fell at the final hurdle as India eased to victory in South Africa’s final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. Youngsters Grace Scrivens had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final but were unable to repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put first in the bat, they set their opponents a meager target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay leading the score with 19 off 24 balls. Only four batters were able to hit double figures as England consistently lost wickets to an Indian attack with only one substitute in Titas Sadhu. Archana Devi’s off-spin drove off Scrivens, caught for just four runs, and Niamh Holland for 10 as England slipped from 16 for three to 68 all-out. India played a composed innings in response, with a batting line-up with the team captain and full international, Shafali Verma, at the top of the league table. Verma made 15 from 11 balls to set the tone, before falling to a fine catch from Alexa Stonehouse at Hannah Baker’s bowling. Nooshin Al Khadeer celebrates victory, 18 years after suffering in the World Cup final as a player. Photo: Nathan Stirk-ICC/ICC/Getty Images England briefly threatened a repeat of Friday’s bowling exploits as Baker caught Shweta Sehrawat at Scrivens for five runs to leave India 20 for two. The duo of Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24 off 29 balls) helped bring in a subpar target quickly. Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a roundup of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address Register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By the time Trisha was bowled by Stonehouse, India were three runs away and quickly secured victory. Their triumph marks the first World Cup trophy for an Indian women’s side with their head coach, Nooshin Al Khadeer enjoying the latest success. 18 years after he lost the World Cup final to Australia as a player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jan/29/cricket-india-england-womens-under-19-t20-world-cup-final-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos