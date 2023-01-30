Luke Hughes’ four goals lead Michigan to a wild comeback over Penn State men’s hockey

What do you do if a player scores four times in a match?

That was the question at the Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan last night as defenseman Luke Hughes scored his fourth goal of the game to give No. 7 Michigan men’s hockey a 5-4 lead over No. 6 Penn State by 10:45 to go into regulation.

The Wolverines rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the second period and a 4-2 hole early in the third period, with the win marking their first sweep in Big Ten play this season.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the game as Tyler Gratton buried a loose striker puck in 48 seconds, and Xander Lamppa diverted a feed from Gratton past Erik Portillo (32 saves) in just six seconds later.

In the second, just 1:55 after a disallowed goal from Michigan made it 2-1, Danny Dzhaniyev made it 3-0 after going 2-on-1.

From there, Hughes took over and got Michigan on the board with 5:28 left in the second. The fourth overall pick for the New Jersey Devils in the 2021 NHL Draft took full advantage of a Penn State defenseman losing his stick, circling down the left side of the offensive zone and dancing on point before landing a shot down sent. brought it back to 3-1.

He added another to the power play with 1:17 left in the period to get UM within one, playing pitch-and-catch with TJ Hughes (no relation) before launching a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Luke Hughes’ hat-trick watch is on! UM2, PSU3 pic.twitter.com/Q5dz3Jk9Io Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 29, 2023

Ture Linden recovered PSU’s two-goal cushion with 16:55 left in regulation, but Hughes answered again just 2:01 later to complete the hat-trick.

Rutger McGroarty slid the puck back to Hughes on point, and he sent a wrist shot that squeaked through Liam Souliere (22 saves) and narrowly trickled over the goal line. Hats went up in the air and rained on the ice as the Wolverines pulled away, 4-3.

Dylan Duke again sent the Yost crowd into a frenzy, tying it 4-4 with 12:02 left, but Hughes took the lid off the building as he put Michigan ahead just 1:17 later.

Fellow blue-chip prospect Adam Fantilli (an expected top-three pick in the 2023 draft) danced through the Nittany Lions defense before finding Hughes at left point, who skated in, loaded a bomb and uncorked over Souliere’s glove. With a number of fans off their hats, there were only a few rogue foam fingers left to touch the ice.

That’s what a through goal sounds like in the Yost Ice Arena. Absolutely deafening. @ChildrenOfYost bring the energy tonight @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/Y7cQ884eiG Alejandro Ziga (@ByAZuniga) January 29, 2023

Hughes’ performance helped the Wolverines comeback from a 3-0 deficit for the first time since November 10, 2017, when they defeated Minnesota 5-4 in overtime. It also marks the first time a UM skater has scored four goals in a game since Tony Calderone against Wisconsin on March 2, 2018.

For Hughes, it’s another brilliant evening on an already impressive resume in the collegiate ranks.

The six-foot-tall, 190-pound blue liner was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award last season, recording 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points, tying all freshmen in points as well as all NCAA defenders led. The national Rookie of the Year set a program record for goals and points by a freshman defenseman, breaking previous highs of 13 and 32.

When UM bowed to Denver in the Frozen Four last season, all eyes, especially those of Devils fans, were on Hughes, who could have signed a pro contract to join his brother Jack, already a star in New Jersey .

But Luke opted for one more season in Michigan, tell reporters at USA Hockey’s World Junior development camp last summer that two years had been part of his plan all along, citing the similar paths of current All-Star defensemen like his brother, Quinn (Michigan/Vancouver), Zach Werenski (Michigan/Columbus) and Cale Makar (UMass/Colorado) ).

He has taken advantage of his sophomore year so far, building on his rookie campaign and rounding out his game.

Although the Wolverine assistant captain only managed four goals on the upcoming night of the season, he already tied his 22 assists from last season before doubling the goal tally in one game. Despite the slow start by his standards in terms of finding the back of the net, Hughes has been off to a good start lately with six goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games since December 1, including three in a row with at least two points after three games. assist outing against Minnesota and a goal and two assists in Game 1 against Penn State.

With both the college and NHL seasons reaching their long runs, and New Jersey battling for first place in their division, Hughes remains in the mind of Devils fans.

Dubbed one “unicorn” by Michigan coach Brandon Nauratoif Hughes puts paperwork on an entry-level contract once the Wolverines’ season ends, as many expect he will, he would immediately add another element to the New Jersey backend as one of the smoothest skating and better all-around defensive prospects at hockey.

For now, he still has work to do in Ann Arbor.