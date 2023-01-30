Yogesh Desai holds gold in the 70+ category

Indian paddler Yogesh Desai emerged as world champion, winning the men’s 70+ singles title in the recently concluded 2023 ITTF World Veterans Table Tennis Championship in Muscat, Oman.

The Indian contingent returned from Oman with a rich spoils of 24 medals, including six gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals.

Playing with a lot of grit and determination, the Mumbai player Desai did well to take on the challenge of Czech Milan Rakovicky who stormed to a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 13-11), to turn off. the best-of-five game final and claim his first gold medal in the event organized by the Oman Table Tennis Association and played at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Another Indian Mantu Murmu also won the world champion crown and won the women’s 60+ singles crown. Kolkata-based Murmu proved too good for compatriot Suhasini Bakre who rode smoothly to a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7 and 11-7) victory with a measure of ease to take the gold medal.

Meanwhile, India also won the men’s 70+ doubles title with the combination of Ulhas Shirke and Pinakin Sampat winning the final. The Mumbai duo of Shirke and Sampat combined perfectly to defeat the mixed Indo-USA pair of Girish Sawant and Randy Hou to win by a 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 6-11 and 11-8) margin .

Earlier, in the men’s 70+ semi-finals, Desai showed remarkable fighting spirit as he recovered from a 1-2 deficit to come back by winning the last two games and beating Austrian Reinhard Sorger to finish a thrilling 3-2 win suits (11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10 and 11-4).

The other semi-final also witnessed an enthralling battle as Rakovicky lost the first two games to compatriot Frantisek Just, who got off to a positive start. But Rakovicky fought back valiantly to win the remaining three games in a row to earn a deserved 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 and 12-10) victory.

Results:

Women’s Singles 60+ (Semifinals): Mantu Murmu (IND) v Virginia Stanescu (BEL) 3-0 (11-4, 13-11, 11-2); Sushasini Bakre (IND) v Gina Hundven (NOR) 3-1 (11-1, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8); Final Mantu Murmu (IND) against Sushasini Bakre (IND) 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-7).

Men’s 70+ Singles (Semifinals): Yogesh Desai (IND) bt Reinhard Sorger (AUT) 3-2 (11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-4); Milan Rakovicky (CZE) bt Frantisek Just (Cze) 3-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10); Final: Yogesh Desai (IND) v Milan Rakovicky (CZE) 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 13-11).

Men’s Over 70s Doubles (Final): Ulhas Shirke (IND)/Pinakin Sampat (IND) bt Girish Sawant (IND)/Randy Hou (USA) 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 )).

