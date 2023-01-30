Harmon selected for Nancy Lieberman Award Mid Season Top 10 List

Austin, TexasTexas sophomore All-American Harmon gone was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Mid Season Top 10 List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Monday.

Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the best point guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the list of 10 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must demonstrate the floor leadership, playmaking and ball handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Despite missing the first five games of the season, Harmon is in 14th placeein the country in total assists with 124 and ranks fourth in the NCAA in assists per game with 7.3. Earlier this season, Harmon became the fourth player in Texas women’s basketball history to record a triple double when she recorded 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a win at TCU. Harmon leads Texas in offenses (20) and offenses drawn (78) and has played all 40 minutes in six of the nine Longhorns conference games.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies, which kicks off February 3rd. By the end of February, the list will be reduced to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award will be presented on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward), and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

player name School Catlin Clark Iowa Olivia Miles Our lady Nika Muhl Uconn Harmon gone Texas Alex Morris LSU Dyaisha Scholarship Syracuse Jenna Clark Yale Lauren Park Lane Seton Hall Mc Kenna Hofschild Colorado state Maura Hendrixson Drexel

About Nancy Lieberman :

Playing hoops on the rough Harlem courts, Brooklyn native Nancy Lieberman learned a physical, aggressive style of playing basketball unlike any other woman of her time. As a 5’10” point guard, Lieberman was taller than many of the guards of her era, and her ability to drive to the ring, dish out assists, and grab hard-fought rebounds served her well throughout her stellar career. She compiled over 2,400 points, 1,100 rebounds and 961 assists as she led the Lady Monarchs to a 125-15 record, 1 WNIT title and consecutive National Championships in 1979 and 1980 (102-6 in her last 3 years).

Before her illustrious career with ODU began, Nancy was part of the 1975 USA Pan Am team that won the gold medal in Mexico City. She was a HS Jr at Far Rockaway HS at the time. 1976 as a member of the first US Women’s Olympic Games, winning the silver medal. Team Lieberman made history by becoming the youngest-ever Olympian in basketball, male or female (which still exists). Lieberman led Old Dominion University to back-to-back AIAW national championships in 1979 and 1980. She was named a two-time Wade Trophy winner a basketball first as the nation’s top female athlete during those two seasons, a three-time All-American. Lieberman was also the two-time winner of the Broderick Cup. Lieberman played professionally in the first women’s professional league in the 1980-81 WBL and in 1984 in the WABA. She earned WBL MVP honors with the Dallas Diamonds in 1981, led the team to the 1984 WABA Championship and was league MVP.

In 1986, she signed to be the first woman to play in a professional men’s league in the USBL with the Springfield Fame, and in 1987 with the Long Island Knights. She participated in the 1987 Harlem Globetrotter world tour with the Washington Generals. 1997 Lieberman made history in the inaugural season of the WNBA, playing for the Phoenix Mercury at age 39 and in 2008 playing for the Detroit Shock at age 50! Her coaching career began in 1998 as Head Coach/GM for the Detroit Shock who took the Shock to the Year 2 playoffs. In 2011, she was the first female Head Coach hired in the NBA D-League for the Dallas Mavericks- affiliate the Texas Legends and led them to the playoffs. In 2015, she became only the second woman to be hired as an NBA assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings. She was named a recipient of the 2017 Mannie Jackson Basketball’s Human Spirit Award for her continued philanthropic work around the country through her Nancy Lieberman Charities, changing the lives of underserved youth across the country. In 2018, Nancy Lieberman became the first female head coach in a Men’s Professional League with the BIG3 League for team Power. Nancy led team Power to a championship win in 2018 and was named Coach of the Year, becoming the first woman in history to be named Coach of the Year. Follow Nancy on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @Nancylieberman and visit nancyliebermancharities.org for more information.

About the WBCA :

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA provides learning resources that coaches need to make themselves better leaders, teachers, and mentors for their players; offers coaches the opportunity to connect with colleagues in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches for those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who each year excel and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit us online for more information:WBCA.orgfollow@wbca1981or call 1-770-279-8027.

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame:

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball in every level, men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both nationally and internationally. The Hall of Fame Museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum each year to learn more about the game, experience the interactive exhibits, and test their skills at the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual Marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame hosts more than 70 high school and collegiate competitions each year across the country and abroad. For more information about the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, museum, and events, visithoophall.comfollow@hoophallor call 1-877-4HOOPLA.