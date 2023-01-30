‘He doesn’t break the selection doors. He burns them’: Ashwin | Cricket





Team India’s squad for the first two Tests of the series against Australia was announced earlier this month, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav called up for the first time in the longest form of the match. One notable absence from the squad, however, was that of Sarfaraz Khan, who was widely touted to land a place for the Border-Gavaskar series in February. Sarfaraz had put in consistent performances for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, beating three centuries in the ongoing edition of the tournament. In his last game against Delhi, Sarfaraz had played an important 125-run strike in the first innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium. His first ton of the season came against Hyderabad as he had remained undefeated on 126. Read also: ‘That’s not realistic’: Australia coach reveals huge ‘bowling’ setback for visitors ahead of first test against India Following his disapproval, India’s star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has spoken in detail on his official YouTube channel, insisting that Sarfaraz is making a strong statement with his consistent forays into the domestic circuit. Where do I begin about this batsman? Sarpharaz Khan. There is so much debate about whether he should be selected or not. But he doesn’t care about selection, guys. In the 2019-2020 season, he scored 900 points. In the 2020-21 season, another 900 runs, Ashwin started. This season he scored almost 600 points. He has made a strong statement with his pure performances. He has averaged over 100 over the past three seasons and also has a high success rate. Sarfaraz Khan doesn’t just hit the selection doors. He burns them. But unfortunately he is currently not being selected, the off-spinner said. Despite not being selected, he played a great knock for Mumbai against Delhi, the match where Mumbai lost, Ashwin added. Against Tamil Nadu, Sarfaraz scored an important 162 as he saved Mumbai from trouble in the first innings; the side faltered at 161/6 as Sarfaraz forged a 167-run stand with Tanush Kotian (71). Mumbai eventually ended their innings on 481 as the game ended in a draw. Sarfaraz was not part of Mumbai’s XI as they took on Maharashtra in their final match of Group B.

