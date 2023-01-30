Germany is riding on ‘pure faith’ to claim the throne of Belgium

When a team makes a comeback from 0-2, not once, not twice, but three times in a World Cup, then there is only one word for it. Champions.

That is exactly what the German men’s hockey team is. Champions of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Men. And the route they took to get there was just incredible.

In a similar vein to their quarter-final against England and semi-final against Australia, Germany trailed themselves by two goals in the first quarter. Florent Van Aubel and Tanguy Cosyns put Belgium ahead within the first 10 minutes. The problem for Belgium, however, was that Germany had enough time to find their targets. They had done it against England in the last two minutes. Fifty minutes? A luxury.

But this was Belgium. Reigning Olympic champion. Defending World Champions. One of the best teams ever to play the hockey game.

So Germany trailed this team by two goals and missed a penalty in the second quarter, Tom Grambusch’s shot was brilliantly saved by Vincent Vanasch. To come out and beat this bunch of series winners would take something special. Something that goes beyond being mentality monsters. Or maybe all they needed was pure, unadulterated faith.

This German team? Full of believers.

Nicklas Wellen was named player of the tournament, scoring seven goals in six games. However, he was more than a goalscorer for his team throughout. In the final it was exhausting to see how much Wellen ran onto the field let alone do it. Non-stop, with or without the ball. His first goal for Germany wasn’t much, but it was all about the finish and the art of being in the right place: close to the post. His control of the ball, two or three touches in the air before throwing the ball in, deserves repeated observation.

Player of the Tournament Nicklas Wellen scores for Germany vs Belgium in the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Final. Dirk Waem/Belgian MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Germany coach Andre Henning told broadcasters at half-time that the game was turning. He knew that Germany would get back into the game. Believe, anyone?

They found their second goal through Gonzalo Peillat – another important cog in this German team. Peillat, who won Olympic gold for Argentina in 2016, scored a penalty corner in the third quarter to make it 2-2. He had scored a hat-trick in the semi-final to push Germany into the final and there was no way he wouldn’t have an impact on the result in this match.

The third goal was scored by their captain and versatile inspirational human, Mats Grambusch. An impossible goal from an impossible angle. Germany quickly advanced the ball from midfield, but it took two deflections to head towards Grambusch on the right – who secured his final goal with a perfect reverse strike.

The comeback was complete… Or not.

With two minutes left Tom Boon converted a penalty corner into a shootout. This was Belgium’s golden generation – they wouldn’t give up their throne without a fight.

For all their comebacks, Germany now had to endure a shootout for the title. One last challenge before they could lift the trophy for the third time. Vincent Vanasch previously had as goalkeeper – he already won the shootout for Belgium in 2018. He repeated the feat in the semifinal against the Netherlands at this World Cup. This was his area. He knew what to do.

The German players celebrate their victory at the end of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup Men’s Final between Germany and Belgium. Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images

Germany were ready even after their captain missed his chance to win the World Cup in the shootout, prolonging the situation to sudden death. Wellen scored his second in the shootout, as did Thies Prinz, as did Van Aubel. Cosyns was under pressure to keep his side alive in the face of sudden death. Jean-Paul Danneberg, who came in especially for the shootout, stormed out – full of conviction, and pushed Cosyns away from the target. That was it, a few seconds later the buzzer went off as Cosyns missed his desperate shot attempt.

The comeback was complete. This time for real. Germany had unbelievably won its third World Cup title, its first since 2006. A few minutes later, German coach Andre Henning left the celebrating crowd. He took a moment at the goalpost to take it all in. How exactly did his team do? Three times in three games.

Faith. Just pure, unadulterated faith.