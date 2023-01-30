Cruz reaffirms status as PH’s No. 1 with Flexible Cup table net win





Teenage table tennis phenom Kheith Rhynne Cruz dominated the field of grizzled veterans to win the Women’s Open class title in the 10th Flexible Cup International Table Tennis Championships over the weekend at the Robinsons Mall in Novaliches, Quezon City. Women’s Singles Open winners, led by Keith Rynne Cruz (center), receive their medals and awards from TATAND Honorary President Charlie Lim (left) and VP Richmond Ong (right) at the 10th Flexible Cup International Table Awards Ceremony Tennis Championship. The 16-year-old Cruz, the youngest player to rank No. 1 on the Philippine Women’s Team, played under the Joola Philippines and proved she was a force to be reckoned with by beating Lee Xi Nin of Gold Medal Malaysia in a tight contest. fought championship game, 2-1, to take the crown in the event sponsored by Flexible Packaging Products, Inc, and organized by the Table Tennis Association for National Development. Rose Jean Fadol, a longtime national member and Cruz’s teammate, and Angel Joyce Laude of De La Salle University claimed second place in the tournament that saw more than 200 players from 30 teams participate. We were very happy and proud of Kheith Rhynne’s achievements throughout her young career since maisama namin siya sa TATAND program. From a struggling junior campaigner and now the number 1 player in the country at the young age of 16, she has come a long way. We at TATAND are all out to support her quest for the Olympics, just like her childhood idol Ian Lariba, said Lim. The TATAND chief also shared the spotlight as part of the Joola Philippines team, along with Cruz, Fadol, Joshua Manlapaz and World Cup campaigner John Russel Misala, who claimed second place in the Team Open class. Flexible has been a table tennis advocate for ten years, so we are really grateful, as well as the teams that have joined us, Lim added. Team Xiom Indonesia, consisting of Luki Purkani, Zahru Nailufar, Gusti Syaful and Yon Mardiyono, defeated Sunsports Red Singapore, captained by Josh Chua, Yin Jing Yuan and Tay Jit Kiat and the UST-1, crewed by John Michael Castro, Alvin Menard Sevilla , Eljey Dan Tormis at John Dayl Que. In the men’s singles open, Toto Pol-Chawi Fishing representative Dewa Prasetia took the crown against Zahru Nailufar of Xiom Indonesia, Yin Jing Yuan of Sunsports Singapore and Yon Mardiyono ng Xiom Indonesia. Rodel Valle of Golden Star led the Veteran Singles 45-over class, beating Lauro Crisostomo of La Salle in the final. Philip Uy of Golden Star and Michael Dalumpines took second, while in the Executive Class, Engr. Jonathan Zaragoza of Semicon destroyed Marcos De Jesus of Golden Star, Steven Rong of MSP and Hari Poernomo of Xiom Indonesia. Please enable JavaScript for the comments powered by Disqus.

